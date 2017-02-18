4th-floor fall kills Fayetteville man

Police in Northwest Arkansas say a man died early Friday after falling from the fourth-floor window of an apartment as he attempted to jump to a balcony.

Sgt. Craig Stout, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said the fall happened at 2:54 a.m. at The Cardinal at West Center, at 831 W. Center St., in Fayetteville.

That apartment complex, listed as "off-campus student housing," is just off the University of Arkansas campus.

In a news release, police said Brian Gray Colton, 26, of Fayetteville fell from the window and was found on the sidewalk in front of the building.

"The evidence at the scene indicates the victim was attempting to jump from a fourth-floor window to an adjacent balcony when he fell," authorities said.

Colton's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, police said.

