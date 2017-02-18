State Capitol briefs

Bill on medical pot returned to panel

Concerns over a bill that allows patients with chronic conditions to keep a medical marijuana certification for three years has prompted its sponsor to request a committee take another look at it.

House Bill 1436, by Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, would allow those with lifelong diseases to keep a registry identification card for up to three years. Others would be required to renew annually.

"These are people that are waiting for the medical marijuana to be available to them for pain relief -- right now they're on restricted narcotics," House told lawmakers Thursday. "As I looked at this, I said, 'Why do they have to go back to the doctor every year, and get another letter, spend another $150 and go down and get another card?'"

But Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, said she didn't think it was appropriate to give a certification for more than one year.

"Chronic conditions change dramatically, and I just think three years is too long," she said.

Additionally, Ferguson said the state Health Department had concerns about modifying rules that it had already finalized in response to the bill.

House then asked the bill be sent back to committee. The motion was approved in a voice vote.

-- Brian Fanney

Sponsor withdraws 'antique' plate bill

The sponsor of a bill that would increase the minimum age of a car qualifying for an "antique" license plate agreed to withdraw it from consideration Friday.

However, Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, who sponsored House Bill 1547, said he had not changed his mind. The bill would change the minimum age of a vehicle from 25 years to 45 years in order to get an "antique" plate. It wouldn't affect existing plates.

"This bill is needed," he said. "An antique, in my opinion, is not 25 years old. I think the law is being abused as it's written and it disappoints me."

Asked why he wanted to pull his bill, Fortner replied: "Mercy killing."

In a committee meeting Thursday, he said it "bothers" him that someone in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup now can put an "antique" license plate on what amounts to his daily-use vehicle. An "antique" license plate costs a one-time $7 vs. the $23 a year paid by owners of vehicles younger than 25 years old.

As for the 45-year requirement, Fortner joked that nothing good happened in the auto industry after 1972.

-- Brian Fanney

Bill cuts offenders' school-event access

New rules to restrict access to ticketed school events such as football games were passed by the House on Friday.

The restrictions under Senate Bill 32, by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, would prohibit sex offenders assessed with the most serious designation, Level 4, from attending ticketed events at public schools. Level 3 offenders who are related to a student at the school could go, but they would have to give 24 hours prior notice.

The vote to pass SB32 was 87-1, with Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, expressing reservations.

"If these people are so bad, why are they even out of jail in the first place?" Della Rosa asked.

The House sponsor of the bill, Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said that was a question for the state Department of Correction.

With the endorsement of both legislative chambers, the bill can now be signed by the governor.

-- John Moritz

