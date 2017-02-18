Called unsafe, Hot Springs hotel spends $200,000 on repairs

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa has spent $200,000 on roof and exterior repairs since the city issued the hotel a notice of unsafe conditions in June, Chief Building Inspector Mike Scott said.

Arlington General Manager Bob Martorana said Wednesday that repairs to the penthouse-area roof are complete and that work on the conference center roof is ongoing. Scott said in an email that the conference center roof is being replaced at a cost of $120,000.

Scott said some of the issues with the exterior of the building cited in the notice in June have been temporarily fixed. Martorana said the hotel is seeking bids on scaffolding work that would allow an engineer to examine the cupolas that command the Central Avenue Historic District, as water has been entering the two prominences.

"We're trying to get up to the towers so we can do a forensic test and see what's behind them," he said. "We don't have a good drawing of it, so we need to see how it's constructed. When we put some scaffolding up, an engineer can go up there and see what's behind it and see what's penetrating it."

The city said last year that the hotel quickly addressed the electrical issues raised in the notice, as well as rotted bracing supporting the pool deck. Martorana said Wednesday that the hotel will apply for a permit to demolish the pool deck and reconstruct walkways to the pool area next week.

"We're just getting ready to sign off on that," he said. "We hope to get it done rather quickly and have it ready for spring break, or at least allow guests to have access to the pool during spring break."

