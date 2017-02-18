Head-on collision fatal to two drivers

The drivers of two cars that crashed head-on on Arkansas 59 in Crawford County died Friday, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.

About 7:45 p.m., Daniel Jones, 61, of Lincoln, was driving south on the highway Friday afternoon when he crossed the centerline and struck the northbound vehicle of Terry Parsons, 62, of Lampe, Mo., police said. The accident occurred about a mile south of the Washington County line.

The road was dry and the weather was clear, police said.

Metro on 02/18/2017