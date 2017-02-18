Man gets 12 years in assault case

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges.

Justin Ritz, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic battering.

The plea came under an agreement attorney Kevin Lammers reached with Carrie Hobbs, deputy prosecutor.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Ritz's guilty plea. He must serve at least two years of his 12-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Siloam Springs police responded to a disturbance call Dec. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit. An officer entered the residence and saw Ritz bleeding from injuries to his face, according to court documents.

Ritz claimed his mother, Nancy Ritz, had gotten angry at him and struck him in the face with a cane, according to court documents. Ritz's parents claimed he assaulted them, the affidavit states. Nancy Ritz told police her son became angry because he could not find his keys and thought she had taken them away from him, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police Justin Ritz hit himself in the face with the cane and planned to blame his parents for the injuries, the affidavit states. Donald Ritz told police he heard his son tell his wife he was was going to kill her if she did not give him the keys, the affidavit stated.

