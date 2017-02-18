Man killed in single-vehicle crash south of Dardanelle

DARDANELLE, Ark. — A Dardanelle man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Yell County.

Arkansas State Police say 44-year-old Brandon Crow died in the accident on Highway 7 south of Dardanelle shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

A police report says the vehicle driven southbound by Crow went off the highway and struck a culvert, then overturned. Crow was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

