Oakley signs up for court

Charles Oakley is headed back to the basketball court.

According to the newly formed BIG3 league, Oakley agreed Friday to join forces with Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson as a player-coach for the Killer 3s.

"I couldn't be happier to be a part of this league," Oakley said in a BIG3 news release. "Everyone seems to realize we are about to make history together as players. What an exciting opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best ever."

As it turns out, Oakley -- who has been engaged in a public feud with New York Knicks owner James Dolan stemming from his ejection and subsequent arrest at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 8 -- was a sought-after addition by BIG3 founder Ice Cube.

"The players and coaches are our central focus at the BIG3," Ice Cube said in the league's news release. "Charles Oakley is an NBA legend, who deserves and has earned respect, and will get just that in our league."

After Friday's announcement, the BIG3 revealed the names and captains for other teams.

Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams have been tabbed to headline the 3 Headed Monsters, while Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington will head up Trilogy.

Other captains who have pledged their skills to the BIG3 include Allen Iverson, Jermaine O'Neal, Mike Bibby, Bonzi Wells, Corey Maggette and Ricky Davis.

The BIG3's inaugural season is scheduled to begin June 24.

Coffee, tea or me?

It was quite a night for a New York state college basketball fan who made a half-court shot to win a $500 gift card, then received a marriage proposal seconds later.

Erin Tobin took part in a Dunkin' Donuts promotion during Thursday night's Manhattan-Siena game at the Times Union Center in Albany. As the company's mascot stood nearby, the 30-year-old Siena graduate and season-ticket holder banked in her half-court, one-handed heave.

After celebrating, Tobin turned around to see the mascot's giant coffee cup costume being removed to reveal her boyfriend, 31-year-old Steve Duckett, on his knee and holding an engagement ring. A very surprised Tobin said yes as the crowd cheered.

Adding to an already big night, Siena beat Manhattan 94-71.

Not a fan of 'Pete'

Michigan Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh has rarely been able to bite his tongue.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old sent a shot at ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who Harbaugh (perhaps intentionally) referred to as "Pete":

"Pete Finebaum, the unabashed SEC water carrier, really needs to get his facts straight. #AlternativeFacts," Harbaugh tweeted.

As noted by Awful Announcing's Matt Clapp, Finebaum has been critical of the Wolverines for some time, even calling their fanbase a "whiny and sniveling bunch."

Stop the match!

A cornerman was forced to take matters into his own hands and save his fighter after a referee missed a blatant submission during a Super Fight League event in India on Friday.

The disturbing incident took place when Asha Roka locked in a guillotine on Hannah Kampf early in the first round. Kampf's body went limp seconds after Roka applied the choke, but it wasn't until nearly 20 seconds later that Kampf's cornerman entered the ring and stopped the fight himself.

