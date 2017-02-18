Over in a hurry

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' baseball team wasted no time in trying to erase the memory of the last month of 2016 season.

The Razorbacks erupted for six runs in the first inning and freshman Dominic Fletcher added a home run later as Arkansas throttled Miami (Ohio) 7-0 on Friday before a season-opening crowd of 7,242 at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas batted around in the first inning in support of sophomore Blaine Knight and put on a dominating pitching display throughout.

"We'd been waiting about eight months to look across the field and see another team, so that was all our hard work, waiting to finish a 13-game losing streak right there," sophomore outfielder Eric Cole said of the big opening inning.

"I didn't expect a shutout on opening day," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Usually something will happen on defense and you get a breakdown here or there."

The Arkansas pitching staff notched 12 strikeouts and no walks against the Mid-American Conference RedHawks.

Knight (1-0) gave up three hits, struck out five and allowed only one runner to reach second base in his 72-pitch stint. The 6-3 right-hander was credited with the victory without throwing five innings because his pitch count had been pre-determined.

"I had pretty good command of all my pitches today," Knight said. "That's what you're supposed to do, fill up the zone and keep those guys from getting on base.

"When your offense comes out there and puts up a six spot, I mean that makes you not stress as much on the mound."

Van Horn was impressed with Knight's debut.

"He spotted up his fastball down and away, threw some good breaking balls, mixed in a few change-ups," Van Horn said. "He got behind a couple hitters, but found a way to come back for the most part.

"His pitch count got up a little bit too quick. It looked like we were going to be able to get five out of him and then he ended up with 70 pitches or so. ... We could have sent him back out for a hitter or two, but that was plenty. We're going to need that inning down the road."

Fletcher went 2 for 4 hitting fifth in the order, with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. His solo home run over the wall in right field came on a 2-0 fastball up in the zone from Andy Almquist, the third Miami pitcher, in the seventh inning.

"I looked over at Coach Van Horn and he gave me the sign to swing away," Fletcher said. "The pitch couldn't have been any better. I took a good swing and was trying to hit the ball hard and a good thing happened."

Fletcher's home run was the first by a true freshman at Arkansas in a season opener since Andy Wilkins did it against Wright State in 2008.

Arkansas plated all the runs it would need before Cole Gnetz (0-1), who had trouble locating his pitches, could get out of the first.

After consecutive walks drawn by Cole and Jax Biggers, Luke Bonfield went the other way on a single to right to bring home Cole. Biggers was tagged out in a rundown at third with Bonfield moving to second base. Grant Koch flied out to put Gnetz in position to escape the inning with only one run allowed, but Bonfield advanced to third.

The Razorbacks did not comply. Fletcher fought off a couple of good pitches before delivering a single to right, scoring Bonfield. Carson Shaddy and Chad Spanberger hit consecutive singles, the last bringing in Fletcher for a 3-0 lead.

Gnetz got wild again, hitting Jake Arledge and Hunter Wilson with back-to-back pitches, the latter forcing in a fourth run. Cole's single brought in two runs and following a second walk of the inning to Biggers, that was all for Gnetz. He was replaced by Brad Schwartz who got the last out to end the big inning.

"I don't remember all that went on there, but it was a tremendous inning," Van Horn said.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS VS. MIAMI (OHIO)

WHEN Noon, today WHERE Baum Stadium RECORDS Miami 0-1; Arkansas 1-0 PITCHING MATCHUP Miami: LHP Zach Spears (1-9, 5.53 ERA in 2016); Arkansas: RHP Trevor Stephan (8-1, 2.88 ERA at Hill, Texas, College)

THE WEEK AHEAD SATURDAY Miami, noon SUNDAY Miami, 1 p.m. MONDAY Off TUESDAY Off WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off FRIDAY Bryant, 3 p.m.

