GIRLS

BALD KNOB 73, NEWPORT 26 Bald Knob used a 17-2 second quarter to beat Newport in the 3A-2 District Tournament in Bald Knob. Madi Pierce led all scorers with 16 points, while Kinlee Varnell had 14 and Anna Wolford 13 for Bald Knob (25-2). Jada Walton scored 14 points for Newport.

BATESVILLE 60, BEEBE 51 Taylor Griffin and Hannah Qualls each scored 14 points and the host Lady Pioneers (23-4, 11-1) topped the Lady Badgers (18-8, 8-4) in a 6A/5A-2 game. Taylor Hammack added 12 for Batesville, which led 37-27 at the half. Katie Turner led Beebe with 15 points; Marianna Richey and Libbie Hill added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 56, HOPE 42 Anna Dawson’s 15 points and Kynzi Morgan’s 13 led host Camden Fairview (9-16) in the 6A/5A-6 victory. Tatyanna Smith led Hope with 11 points.

CARLISLE 62, McCRORY 45 DeShaye Ricks scored 16 points to lead the Lady Bison (24-3) over the Lady Jaguars in the 2A-3 East Tournament. Kylie Warren and Kayla Golleher each added 12 for Carlisle, which used a 21-7 third quarter to put the game away. Delviny Anthony scored 17 and Lexie Eppes 10 for Mc-Crory.

JASPER 55, ST. JOE 21 Behind 16 points from Leah Shellnut, the Lady Pirates (28-7) bounced the Lady Wildcats in the championship game of the 1A-1 East Tournament in Harrison. Cassie Emerson and Kara Flud each added 11 for Jasper, which led 15-3 after one quarter.

MARIANNA 49, HARDING ACADEMY 43 Tionna Martin scored 25 points to lead Marianna to the championship game of the 3A-2 District Tournament in Bald Knob. Marianna led 24-21 at halftime and created separation with a 16-11 third quarter. Alden Graves and Elaine Helpenstill each scored 12 points for Harding Academy.

STAR CITY 67, PB DOLLARWAY 4 Star City held Pine Bluff Dollarway scoreless for three quarters and led 50-0 at halftime in a victory in the semifinals of the 4A-8 District Tournament in Pine Bluff. Sarajane Linsy scored 17 points, Anna Wynn had 14 and Amira Ford chipped in 11 for Star City.

BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 63, GLEN ROSE 49 Kameron Brasfield led the Wildcats (22-7) with 22 points in a victory over the host Beavers in the championship game of the 3A-5 Tournament. Treylon Payne and Khalen Robison put in 17 and 16 points, respectively.

FS SOUTHSIDE 61, LR CATHOLIC 55 The host Mavericks (7-17, 2-10 7A-Central) used a 29-10 second-half run to turn a deficit into a lead as they rallied past the Rockets (0-20, 0-12). Catholic led 35-27 late in the third quarter, but Southside cut the deficit to 37-33 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Mavericks outscored the Rockets 8-0 to open the fourth quarter, all the points from Taye Gatewood, to take the lead for good at 41-37. Southside led 56-45 with two minutes to play. Gatewood and Zion Releford scored 15 points each to lead Southside, while Ike Moore added 12. Jack Mathis scored 16 points for Catholic and Phillips Allison added 15.

HOPE 65, FAIRVIEW 57 Markel Hanie poured in 44 points as the Bobcats knocked off the Cardinals (11-6, 4-12) in the 6A/5A-6 Conference game. Hope led 20-4 after one quarter and 29-23 at the half. DaDa Smith and Jonathan McCoy each scored 19 to place Fairview.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 57, CONWAY 45 Cameron Johnson scored 21 points as the Tigers (15-11, 7-5) notched a 7A-Central victory over the host Wampus Cats. Kendarious Smith scored 14 to lead Conway.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 62, MAUMELLE 60 Javon Franklin scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, blocked 5 shots, made 4 steals and handed out 2 assists as the Patriots (22-5) outlasted the Hornets in a 6A/5A-4 game at Parkview. C.J. White added 17 points, Caleb Stokes scored 10 and Ethan Henderson had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

MARIANNA 67, KIPP DELTA 44 Marianna turned a close game into a rout with a 20-2 fourth quarter to advance to the championship game of the 3A-2 District Touranment in Bald Knob. John Blanchard scored a game-high 24 points for Marianna. Daylin King and Dequarious Bailey each chipped in 10. Dilland Bryant scored 11 and Tabarious Cooper had 10 for KIPP Delta.

MILLS 69, WHITE HALL 34 Jeremiah Toney scored 13 points and the Comets (25-1, 12-0) rolled to a victory over the Bulldogs (5-16) in a 6A/5A-5 Conference game at the Galaxy. Darious Hall added 11 points and Grehlon Easter 10 for Mills, which led 43-19 at the half.

PINE BLUFF 62, WATSON CHAPEL 48 DeQuan Morris and Kendrick Thorn each scored 15 points and the Zebras (18-7) overcame a 23-17 halftime deficit to post a victory over the Wildcats.

PULASKI ACADEMY 59, JACKSONVILLE 54 Tra Johnson scored 20 points and Zach Fisher 15 as the Bruins took down the visiting Titans in a 6A/5A-4 game.

THURSDAY’S BOYS

BENTON 58, LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 49 Weston Riddick scored 21 points to lead visiting Benton over Little Rock Mc-Clellan. Shaheed Halk scored 16 points and Jai Peter added 15 for the Panthers. DREW CENTRAL 58, JUNCTION CITY 57 Montiel Daniels led the Pirates (20-7) with 24 points in a come-from-behind victory over the Dragons (18-8) in the 3A-8 semifinals in Fordyce. Gary Lucas added 16 for Drew Central, which trailed 27-25 at the half and 41-39 after three quarters. Hishmma Taylor led Junction City with 12 points while Keelen Ford put in 11.

OSCEOLA 78, MANILA 76 Steveon Fowler scored on point-blank shot as time expired to give the Seminoles (24-4) a victory over the Lions in the 3A-5 Tournament semifinals in Osecola. Makai Caruthers, who had the assist on the game-winning field goal, led Osceola with 21 points while Fowler finished with 13 and Derrell Brown and Michael Caruthers put in 12 each. Brady Woodall scored 31 points while Matthew May added 15 and Joel Burrow 11 for Manilla.