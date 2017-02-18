State Division I baseball roundups

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 16, EVANSVILLE 9

Central Arkansas took an early lead, then survived a mid-inning rally from Evansville on Friday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA scored two runs in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout from William Hancock and a wild pitch that scored Hunter Strong. After a home run by Evansville's Jimmy Day in the second inning cut the lead to 2-1, Central Arkansas answered in the third with an RBI single by Colby LeBlanc. The Bears then took an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning when two runs scored on a fielding error by Evansville second baseman Trey Hair, and Josh Somdecerff followed with a three-run home run to left-center field.

The Aces scored five runs in the fifth inning, coming on a two-run double to right field by Hair, who then scored on a fielder's choice, which cut the lead to 8-4. Day doubled down the left-field line to score two more runs, trimming the lead to 8-6.

The Bears padded their lead with three runs in the sixth inning on a fielding error by third baseman Craig Shepherd, a Hancock RBI triple and a LeBlanc RBI single. The Aces cut the lead to 11-9 in the seventh inning, scoring a run on a balk and two more on a two-run double by Nate Reeder, but the Bears scored four times in the bottom of the inning. Strong hit a two-run double to left field, then scored on Hancock's double down the left-field line. Hancock scored on Somdecerff's triple to left-center for a 15-9 lead. The Bears' final run came in the eighth inning on Hair's second error of the game, which scored Dusty Wright from second base.

Strong was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead Central Arkansas, while Hancock was 2 for 5 with 3 RBI and 4 runs scored. Hair was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored to lead Evansville, while Day was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. Tyler Gray allowed 1 hit with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk over 21/3 innings to earn the victory for the Bears. Connor Strain took the loss for the Aces after allowing 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 1 hit with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts in 3 innings.

SUN BELT

ORAL ROBERTS 10, UALR 4

UALR jumped out to a 4-1 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the third inning Friday, but Oral Roberts used a six-run fifth inning to claim a season-opening victory at J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa.

The Trojans took an early lead in the second inning when Cameron Knight singled down the right-field line to score Riley Pittman, who started the inning with a double. They added to the lead in the third when Ty Gunter hit a one-out single and Dalton Thomas walked, putting runners at first and second. Nik Gifford followed with a three-run home run to right field for a 4-1 lead.

The Golden Eagles began their comeback in the bottom of the third, scoring a run on an RBI groundout by Nick Rotola. Oral Roberts cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Brent Williams, but it was the fifth inning that ultimately did the Trojans in. Nick Roark hit a two-out single to right-center field, scoring Cal Hernandez to cut the lead to 4-3. That chased UALR pitcher Ryan LeMoine, who was replaced by Matt McDowell. He promptly threw a wild pitch that advanced runners to second and third base. Matt Whatley was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Noah Cummings followed with a two-run single through the left side to take a 5-4 lead. Williams then hit a three-run home run on the first pitch he saw to give the Golden Eagles an 8-4 lead. They finished with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run double from Dylan Snypes.

Knight went 3 for 3 to lead UALR, which finished with 12 hits, while Gunter and Bryce Dimitroff both went 2 for 5. Snypes and Hernandez both went 3 for 4 to lead Oral Roberts, Cummings was 2 for 4, and Roark was 2 for 5.

McDowell (0-1) took the loss for the Trojans, allowing 5 earned runs on 5 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts in 42/3 innings. Justin McGregor (1-0) got the victory for Oral Roberts after allowing 2 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 3 innings.

ARKANSAS STATE 6, NYIT 0

Arkansas State managed only 4 hits Friday but scored 6 runs by taking advantage of 2 errors to get a victory over the New York Institute of Technology at Tomlinson/Kell Field in Jonesboro.

ASU took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Jake Bakamus scored on Jeremy Brown's RBI groundout, and Joe Schrimpf scored on Garrett Rucker's sacrifice fly. Grant Hawkins stole third base in the fifth inning and scored on a throwing error by NYIT catcher Robert Flato to take a 3-0 lead. A two-run home run to left field by Justin Felix and a sacrifice fly by Derek Birginske in the eighth inning provided the final margin.

Brown, Felix and Casey Vaughan all finished 1 for 3 for Arkansas State, while Hawkins finished 1 for 2. Anthony Caradonna and Matt DeAngelis both finished 2 for 4 to lead NYIT. ASU starter Bryan Ayers picked up the victory after allowing 4 hits and 1 walk with 10 strikeouts over 6 innings. NYIT starter Frank Valentino took the loss. He allowed 3 earned runs on 1 hit with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings.

SWAC

LOUISIANA TECH 11, UAPB 0

Louisiana Tech scored eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to run away with Friday's season opener against UAPB at J.C. Love Field in Ruston, La.

The Bulldogs' eighth inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by Parker Bates and a three-run triple by Brent Diaz. The Golden Lions committed three errors in the inning and allowed a bases-loaded walk to account for a run.

UAPB finished with five errors in the game and managed five hits. Jaylen Jackson, who committed two of the eighth inning errors, went 2 for 3 and Sergio Esparza went 2 for 4. Louisiana Tech also managed five hits but didn't have a player with more than one. Kent Hasler (1-0) got the victory for the Bulldogs after allowing 3 hits with 7 strikeouts over 6 innings. Nate Harris allowed 2 hits with 4 strikeouts over the final 3 innings to get the save. Nathan Sawrie (0-1) took the loss after allowing 3 runs on 2 hits with 5 walks and 1 strikeout in 42/3 innings.

