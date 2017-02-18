State police join probe of officer-involved shooting in central Arkansas

Arkansas State Police will help investigate an officer-involved shooting in Shannon Hills that occurred Friday, a spokesman said.

Troopers were responding to the shooting in Saline County late Friday, said Trooper Liz Chapman, a state police spokesman. She did not have any further information at the time, but said the state agency will help the Shannon Hills Police Department and Saline County sheriff's office investigate.

She added that no one involved had life-threatening injuries.

Metro on 02/18/2017