Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 18, 2017, 9:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

State police join probe of officer-involved shooting in central Arkansas

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Arkansas State Police will help investigate an officer-involved shooting in Shannon Hills that occurred Friday, a spokesman said.

Troopers were responding to the shooting in Saline County late Friday, said Trooper Liz Chapman, a state police spokesman. She did not have any further information at the time, but said the state agency will help the Shannon Hills Police Department and Saline County sheriff's office investigate.

She added that no one involved had life-threatening injuries.

Metro on 02/18/2017

Print Headline: State police join probe of shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: State police join probe of officer-involved shooting in central Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online