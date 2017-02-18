Wrestling: New School for Bentonville West's Fox, but same goal

LITTLE ROCK -- Stephen Fox is going to a new school this year and also competing in a new weight class, but the junior's ultimate goal on the wrestling mat hasn't changed.

Fox (42-14) will try to win his second consecutive Class 6A-7A state wrestling title today when the junior takes on Bentonville High's Obi Smith in the semifinals at 126 pounds this morning at the Arkansas State High School Wrestling Tournament at the Jack Stephens Center.

He won the state title a year ago at 113, while competing for Bentonville High, but this year Fox and his younger brother, Walker, are now attending Bentonville West, a new school which opened in the fall in Centerton.

Fox, the No. 3 seed, won his first two matches on Friday, taking the first bout 14-4 and the second in a 16-1 technical fall in 2 minutes, 46 seconds. But he now faces Smith, who has beaten him twice this season -- including in the Big West Conference tournament finals last weekend.

"It's something you've got to do in just about every tournament, you've got some matches on the first day -- they're not necessarily easy," Fox said. "You've got to go out there and win. I'm ready go out there and get my revenge."

West coach Aaron Wise said Fox's first two matches weren't perfect, but he took care of business.

"Stephen came out in both of his matches and looked great," Wise said. "He did what he was supposed to do, won the matches. This is a tough environment. He's done well so far.

"I feel like we've made the necessary adjustments. Losing those matches and dropping down to the No. 3 seed, but to me I think that's a good thing for him. Takes a little bit of the pressure off him. He's coming into the tournament as an underdog. He thrives under that pressure a little bit being an underdog as opposed to being the number one seed."

Wise, who coached Fox as an assistant at Bentonville High last year, said he came into the season with a target on his back being a defending state champion, but the fact he bumped up two weight classes made it even tougher. But there's no question Fox is much improved over a year ago, Wise said.

"At 106, 113 and even 120, those guys are gonna be younger -- freshmen and sophomores," Wise said. "Once you get up into 126, 132, 145, that's the tougher part of the lineup. That's where the guys have technique, experience, speed and strength."

Fox admitted he was sent a message in his first tournament this season when he started 1-3.

"I had gotten away from the sport a little bit and played football," Fox said. "It was a wake-up call that I needed to work harder."

Wise acknowledged he was unsure how Fox would respond from his early season struggles, but he likes what he's seen.

"His way of responding to that was to be more dedicated and focused," Wise said."He's hungrier than I've ever seen and I'm excited to see how he finishes the season,

Fox is more confident finishing shots, but his biggest area of improvement is defense, Wise said. But the junior admitted going up two weight classes has been difficult.

"I was cutting a lot of weight last year, so I was bigger than most of the guys I faced," Fox said. "My technique has improved because last year it wasn't as important because I was stronger and faster than almost everybody. Now there are some really technical kids here and they are as big as me."

No matter what's happened to this point, Fox is just looking for a strong finish and another state title.

