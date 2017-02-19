Arkansas man found fatally shot in car

Pine Bluff police are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the area of 24th Avenue and Poplar Street, where they found Willie Baines in a Maroon Chrysler 200, the release said. He had been shot in the head.

Baines was transported to UAMS Medical Center. He died from his injuries Saturday evening, according to the release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Authorities said they have no suspect information. Lt. David De Foor said in the release that one person was arrested at the crime scene for unrelated offenses, but officers do not know if he was with Baines when he was shot.

Baines’ death is Pine Bluff’s third homicide so far in 2017, the release said.