Spring training notes

PADRES

Weaver signs deal

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Right-hander Jered Weaver has agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal with the San Diego Padres after 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Weaver and the Padres confirmed the long-anticipated deal Saturday, pending a physical.

Weaver, 34, had spent his entire career with the Angels, going 150-93 with a 3.55 ERA and three All-Star selections. The Angels didn't re-sign him after he went 19-24 over the past two seasons with the two worst ERAs of his career and stark declines in his velocity.

Weaver will join the jumbled competition for a rotation spot with the Padres, who have no established returning starters.

DODGERS

Utley returns

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Veteran free agent infielder Chase Utley has officially returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers, agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract Saturday.

Utley said he received two other offers but decided on the Dodgers because of the club's chemistry.

The 38-year-old said he likes the guys in the clubhouse. He also likes their chances at winning the World Series.

There were some questions about whether Utley would be back with the Dodgers, especially after they acquired second baseman Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) from Tampa Bay in a trade for pitcher Jose De Leon.

Last season, Utley emerged as a mentor to shortstop Corey Seager, the NL Rookie of the Year. This spring, Utley and Seager have lockers next to each other at spring training.

Utley's infield versatility looms as a significant factor. Manager Dave Roberts said he plans to use Utley some at first base. Adrian Gonzalez, the Dodgers' everyday first baseman, arrived at camp with inflammation in his right elbow.

YANKEES

Team wins arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees beat Dellin Betances in the year's final salary arbitration case, and the relief pitcher will be paid $3 million rather than his $5 million request.

The decision gave teams an 8-7 edge in decisions this year, the most hearings since clubs won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994. Players won three of four cases last year.

Arbitrators Steven Wolf, Dan Brent and Sylvia Skratek issued their decision Saturday, a day after hearing arguments.

New York renewed Betances at the major league minimum $507,500 last year. A setup man for the first four months, he took over as closer after the trades of Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs and Andrew Miller to Cleveland.

METS

Wright yet to throw

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- The Mets hope that third baseman David Wright begins a light throwing program as early as today, though there could be a complication in the plan.

Several weeks ago, Wright had an injection, part of the maintenance required to keep him on the field after neck surgery and a diagnosis of spinal stenosis, a back condition.

The injection typically requires a certain amount of rest, which is part of the reason Wright has yet to begin throwing.

"It's either Sunday or Monday, but he'll dictate that," Mets Manager Terry Collins said of Wright's plans to start throwing. "He's in constant contact with the doctors and trainers."

Wright has not thrown a baseball since undergoing season-ending neck surgery last June. The Mets have insisted that Wright is in the plans as the starting third baseman.

However, that plan will hinge largely on Wright's ability to make throws from third base.

Sports on 02/19/2017