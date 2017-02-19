Brandon a winner 231 times

Bentonville senior Luke Brandon, the state's all-time winningest wrestler, capped his career Saturday night another victory and a third state title.

Brandon's 11-2 major decision over Benton's William Brister for 170-pound title in the Class 6A-7A improved his career record to 231-29 in four years.

Brandon (69-3) said he didn't feel any nerves.

"I just went out and did what I've always done," said Brandon, who has moved up the weight ladder from 120 pounds as a freshman to 170 this season. "That's what I trained to do. Why would I do anything differently? I think trusting that I bust my butt every day and I've done it for eight years now."

Brandon won at 138 pounds as a sophomore and 160 pounds last season. He finished second at 120 as a freshman.

Springdale Har-Ber's Kimble Jennings, another three-time state champion, held the career record for victories with 196 before Brandon passed him earlier this season..

Four of Brandon's victories came by fall during the weekend's tournament, including one in the semifinals in 12 seconds.

Bentonville Coach James Rappe was adding points as the tournament went and figured that Brandon would likely be able to close out the team title with a victory. He did not disappoint.

"When it started getting down to the wire and we started crunching the numbers and we knew that if Luke sealed that off that would pretty much slam the door," Rappe said. "We didn't have a finer horse in the stable to run that race."

Soaring Searcy

Searcy was able to crack the top three in the team standings for the first time.

The Lions finished third in Class 6A-7A with 226½ points, behind Bentonville (256) and Springdale Har-Ber (231½). They finished fifth in 2016 and sixth in 2015.

Three state championship wrestlers allowed Coach Jerry Evans' team to pile up points.

Sophomore Brad Brown won the 126-pound title, and seniors Devon King and Caleb Freeman took home crowns in 160 and 182 pounds.

Evans said he knew Searcy could be in the hunt to finish high, with the help of Brown, King and Freeman.

"They did everything they were supposed to," Evans said.

Evans said he hopes Searcy can continue to improve in Class 6A-7A.

"Our plan all along is to get better, even if it is one place," Evans said. "Next year, the plan is top two."

Big numbers

This year's ninth Arkansas state high school wrestling tournament featured 486 wrestlers from 50 schools, both tournament records.

Three schools began wrestling programs this season -- Sylvan Hills and Maumelle Charter in Class 1A-5A and Bentonville West in Class 6A-7A.

The Arkansas Activities Association sanctioned wrestling as a sport in 2009.

Super six

Maumelle's Jacob Beene (106-132 pounds), Pulaski Academy's James Noel (138-170 pounds) and Central Arkansas Christian's Braden Quesinberry (182-285 pounds) were honored as the top wrestlers in Class 1A-5A.

In Class 6A-7A, Searcy wrestlers Brad Brown (106-132 pounds) and Devon King (138-170) were honored as top wrestlers, along with Greenwood's Jon Womack (182-285).

Greenbrier's Jayson Howard (Class 1A-5A) and Searcy's Jerry Evans (6A-7A) were the top coaches.

Sing, sing

Jonesboro senior wrestler Justus Sawyer sang the national anthem Friday and Saturday during opening ceremonies for the Arkansas state high school wrestling tournament.

Sawyer, the captain of Jonesboro's wrestling team, has placed top 10 in all-region choirs since the seventh grade and was an All-State selection in choir in his sophomore and junior years. He was eighth at the All-State choir competition last weekend.

On the wrestling mat, Sawyer defeated Rogers' Carsen Smith in the third-place match Saturday. He entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed, but lost to Rogers Heritage's Charlie March in a quarterfinal match Friday.

