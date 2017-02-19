The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Frank Wilson Jr., midnight Feb. 7, property valued at $951.

72204

• 21 Barbara Dr., residence, Robert Ampezzan, 9 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $351.

• 1300 Brown St., residence, Denise Foots, 11:54 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $1,110.

• 30 Glenmere Dr., residence, Lee Fielder, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $352.

72205

• 415 N. Spruce St., residence, Joshua Osborn, 10 a.m. Feb. 5, property valued at $54,201.

• 2604 W. 6th St., residence, Roman Garcia, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $1,500.

72206

• 415 E. Roosevelt Rd., business, Asa Carver, 3:01 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $700.

• 215 E. 22nd St., residence, Lashonda Harris, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $2,800.

72207

• 123 Kings Row Dr., residence, Laura Yocum, 1 a.m. Feb. 4, property value unknown.

• 225 Keightly Dr., business, Andrea Davison, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, property value unknown.

72209

• 68 Hill Lane, residence, Deazzaray Perkins, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $401.

• 4 Wemberly Dr., residence, Yolanda Martin, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $500.

• 51 Hill Lane, residence, Kayla Johnson, 1 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $971.

• 10100 Stardust Trail, residence, Marcey Williams, 7:15 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $5,939.

• 8419 Baseline Rd., residence, Latesha Clark, 12:10 p.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $371.

• 3943 Arapaho Trail, residence, Priscilla Mcmurrain, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $3,400.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Martha Torres, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $50.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Shawn Adams, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $1,058.

• 7419 Dahlia Dr., residence, Stephanie Hernandez, 4 a.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $4,700.

72103

• 7925 Thompson Rd., residence, Bernarda Guerra, 3 p.m. Feb. 5, property valued at $2,002.

• 11221 Legion Hut Rd., residence, Evelyn Decarlo, 1 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $395.

72211

• 13000 Chenal Pkwy., business, unknown, 1:40 a.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $3,000.

• 47 Wellington Colony Dr., residence, Taylor Flowers, 10 a.m. Feb. 10, property value unknown.

72212

• 12100 Rainwood Rd., residence, Sydney Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $3,312.

• 10 Valley Club, residence, Scarlet Moore, 3 a.m. Feb. 5, property valued at $16,880.

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd. , business, Seema Banda, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 6, cash totaling $300, property valued at $2,803.

• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., business, Stephanie Butcher, 5:47 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $1,886.

72223

• 11901 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Eric Lewis, 7 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $480.

• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Martavious Alford, 11 a.m. Feb. 6, cash totaling $3,000, property valued at $15,800.

• 115 Courts Lane, residence, Sergio Atilano, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, cash totaling $10,000, property value unknown.

72227

• 9804 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Jordan Todd, 2:30 a.m. Feb. 9, property value unknown.

• 7610 T St., residence, William Buchanan, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10, cash totaling $80, property valued at $680.

North Little Rock

72114

• 821 N. Maple St., residence, Lacey Holder, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, cash valued at $40, property valued at $660.

• 701 E. 2nd St., business, unknown, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $1,980.

72116

• 2401 Lakeview Rd., Bldg. A Apt. A4, residence, Irene Doss, 6:45 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $1,700.

72117

• 4820 Alpha St., residence, Jordan Jenkins, 6:54 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $400.

72118

• 3509 Nixon Rd., residence, Kara Rice, 7 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $400.

• 1713 Arrowhead Rd., Apt. E, residence, Larea Hunt, 8 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $600.

• 5732 Camp Robinson Rd., Bldg. 4 Apt. 3, residence, Stephanie Turner, 7 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $790.

• 5316 Wood St., residence, unknown, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $100.

Metro on 02/19/2017