The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 2420 Riverfront Dr., residence, Frank Wilson Jr., midnight Feb. 7, property valued at $951.
72204
• 21 Barbara Dr., residence, Robert Ampezzan, 9 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $351.
• 1300 Brown St., residence, Denise Foots, 11:54 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $1,110.
• 30 Glenmere Dr., residence, Lee Fielder, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $352.
72205
• 415 N. Spruce St., residence, Joshua Osborn, 10 a.m. Feb. 5, property valued at $54,201.
• 2604 W. 6th St., residence, Roman Garcia, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $1,500.
72206
• 415 E. Roosevelt Rd., business, Asa Carver, 3:01 a.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $700.
• 215 E. 22nd St., residence, Lashonda Harris, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $2,800.
72207
• 123 Kings Row Dr., residence, Laura Yocum, 1 a.m. Feb. 4, property value unknown.
• 225 Keightly Dr., business, Andrea Davison, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, property value unknown.
72209
• 68 Hill Lane, residence, Deazzaray Perkins, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $401.
• 4 Wemberly Dr., residence, Yolanda Martin, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $500.
• 51 Hill Lane, residence, Kayla Johnson, 1 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $971.
• 10100 Stardust Trail, residence, Marcey Williams, 7:15 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $5,939.
• 8419 Baseline Rd., residence, Latesha Clark, 12:10 p.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $371.
• 3943 Arapaho Trail, residence, Priscilla Mcmurrain, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $3,400.
• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Martha Torres, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $50.
• 5201 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Shawn Adams, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $1,058.
• 7419 Dahlia Dr., residence, Stephanie Hernandez, 4 a.m. Feb. 11, property valued at $4,700.
72103
• 7925 Thompson Rd., residence, Bernarda Guerra, 3 p.m. Feb. 5, property valued at $2,002.
• 11221 Legion Hut Rd., residence, Evelyn Decarlo, 1 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $395.
72211
• 13000 Chenal Pkwy., business, unknown, 1:40 a.m. Feb. 8, property valued at $3,000.
• 47 Wellington Colony Dr., residence, Taylor Flowers, 10 a.m. Feb. 10, property value unknown.
72212
• 12100 Rainwood Rd., residence, Sydney Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $3,312.
• 10 Valley Club, residence, Scarlet Moore, 3 a.m. Feb. 5, property valued at $16,880.
• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd. , business, Seema Banda, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 6, cash totaling $300, property valued at $2,803.
• 2020 Hinson Loop Rd., business, Stephanie Butcher, 5:47 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $1,886.
72223
• 11901 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Eric Lewis, 7 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $480.
• 5500 Highland Dr., residence, Martavious Alford, 11 a.m. Feb. 6, cash totaling $3,000, property valued at $15,800.
• 115 Courts Lane, residence, Sergio Atilano, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, cash totaling $10,000, property value unknown.
72227
• 9804 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Jordan Todd, 2:30 a.m. Feb. 9, property value unknown.
• 7610 T St., residence, William Buchanan, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10, cash totaling $80, property valued at $680.
North Little Rock
72114
• 821 N. Maple St., residence, Lacey Holder, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, cash valued at $40, property valued at $660.
• 701 E. 2nd St., business, unknown, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $1,980.
72116
• 2401 Lakeview Rd., Bldg. A Apt. A4, residence, Irene Doss, 6:45 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $1,700.
72117
• 4820 Alpha St., residence, Jordan Jenkins, 6:54 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $400.
72118
• 3509 Nixon Rd., residence, Kara Rice, 7 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $400.
• 1713 Arrowhead Rd., Apt. E, residence, Larea Hunt, 8 a.m. Feb. 6, property valued at $600.
• 5732 Camp Robinson Rd., Bldg. 4 Apt. 3, residence, Stephanie Turner, 7 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $790.
• 5316 Wood St., residence, unknown, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7, property valued at $100.
