Drone-pilot class to debut at UAFS

A new, five-day course next month to prepare drone pilots for certification is only the beginning of plans to offer training in unmanned aerial systems at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, a dean with the school said.

"This is our first official course, and we are developing more coursework to implement a full, noncredit program of study," said Ken Warden, dean of UA-Fort Smith's College of Applied Science and Technology.

From March 13-17, students will meet for eight hours each day to learn drone basics in preparation for a licensure exam from the Federal Aviation Administration, Warden said. The certification is required to commercially operate small unmanned vehicles under 55 pounds.

The training comes in response to industry demand, Warden said.

"It's not just one industry sector. There's transferable skills that can be applied to many industry sectors," he added.

John Post, a university spokesman, said in an email that partners in developing the training include the Air National Guard's 188th Wing, based at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, and industry experts in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Patrick Wells with Woodbridge, Va.-based MAG Aerospace said the company is working with the university on developing its training.

"What we're going to do is help them basically tailor their program to make sure when their students finish, they have the right skill set to be a UAV operator or a maintainer and have a marketable job skill," said Wells, who oversees planning and drone repair. The company primarily has worked as a contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, in part offering training to the military, Wells said.

Another company, enrGies, based in Huntsville, Ala., is also working with UA-Fort Smith on the training.

"In the application of drone technology, we are in the same place we were with personal computers back in the early 1980s," said Steve Pierce, founder and president of the company that he said has worked with Auburn University on drone training.

Cameras and different types of sensors mounted on drones make the flying technology useful, he said.

Greg Davis, a spokesman for Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative, said five co-op employees will take part in the March training session.

He said unmanned aerial vehicles can help find downed power lines when an ice storm or rough terrain makes it difficult to inspect for problems.

"The drones most likely will give us a very big advantage, to cover more ground, more quickly -- not only from below, but from up top," Davis said.

Workers traditionally have had to navigate fallen tree limbs after a storm, Davis said, calling it "very time consuming" to have workers walk alongside power lines to check for any damage.

Davis said the co-op currently does not use drones, but he said drones may become very useful for the industry.

"I can see this as something that's very attractive for all electric utilities," Davis said.

Warden listed other industries, like agriculture, where drones can be useful.

He said the university is also working with Fort Smith public schools, which this fall will begin their own drone training program. He said students completing the high school program will be able to finish a university program more quickly and at less cost.

Warden said he's not aware of any other Arkansas colleges or universities offering a full-fledged drone training program like what's planned for UA-Fort Smith.

While initial courses will not offer credit toward a university degree, that could change, Warden said. For now, the noncredit program will provide a "seal of approval" recognized by industry, he said.

"The need is there, and if it goes well, the plan will be there in the long run to embed this in an academic program of study," Warden said.

