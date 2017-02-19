George Washington's Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by holiday observances Monday. The federal government observes George Washington's Birthday, while state and local offices observe both Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Routes will run regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday through Thursday routes will run one day late.

Maumelle Recycling: Monday's route will run Tuesday.

North Little Rock: All routes will run regular schedule.

Sherwood: Monday's route will run Tuesday.

Sherwood Recycling: Routes will run regular schedule.

Wrightsville: Routes will run regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be open Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed Monday.

Little Rock Wastewater: Offices will be closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed Monday.

State: Offices will be open Monday.

Federal: Offices will be closed Monday.

State Capitol: Open Monday.

POST OFFICE

Closed Monday. Deliveries will not be made, but collection boxes will be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Admission will be free.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School will be in session Monday.

Little Rock: Students will be out for parent-teacher conferences Monday.

North Little Rock: Students will be out Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Students will be out for parent-teacher conferences Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be open Monday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will run their regular schedules.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of George Washington's Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

Metro on 02/19/2017