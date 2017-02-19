STATE DIVISION II ROUNDUPS

GAC MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 74, OUACHITA BAPTIST 69

After trailing by seven points at halftime, Arkansas-Monticello (20-4, 16-4 Great American Conference) took the lead for good with just under six minutes left and withstood a late Ouachita Baptist (12-12, 10-10 GAC) rally to keep pace with Arkansas Tech in the conference standings with Saturday’s victory in Monticello.

A three-pointer by Karim Mawuenyega gave the Boll Weevils a 59-56 lead with 5:31 remaining. The lead grew to 64-56 with 3:45 left after two free throws from Tyrin Jones, but the Tigers would chip into the lead from there. A three-pointer from Isaiah Harper with 1:13 remaining cut the lead to 66-65, but the Boll Weevils responded with a layup by Derylton Hill to take a 68-65 lead. Another three-pointer by Mawuenyega and two free throws from Vicktor Arnick, plus a free throw from Hill, allowed UAM to keep OBU at bay.

Lakee Westbrook led the Tigers with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, while Carven Holcolmbe and Aitor Lopez-Breton added 10 each. Hill scored a game-high 17 points for the Boll Weevils, Cobe Goosby poured in 16, while Mawuenyega finished with 14 and Arnick added 10.

ARKANSAS TECH 98,

HENDERSON STATE 81

Kevin Kozan scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor to lead Henderson State, but Arkansas Tech (20-4, 16-4 GAC) had five players score 10 or more points in Saturday’s victory over the Reddies in Arkadelphia. Arkansas Tech used a 10-2 run in the middle of the first half to take a 32-19 lead. After trailing 40-30 at halftime, Henderson State opened the second half by outscoring the Wonder Boys 17-13 in the first five minutes to cut the lead to 53-47. Arkansas Tech responded with a 17-6 run to push the lead to 70-53 with 9:59 remaining and maintained a lead of 10 or more points for the rest of the game.

Trevin Woods scored 18 points to lead Arkansas Tech, while Justin Graham had

Montrell Williams and Branden Williams scored 16 each for the Wonder Boys and Abednego Lufile chipped in 13. Chris Hawkins had 16 points for Henderson State (14-12, 9-11 GAC).

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 88,

HARDING 58

Southern Arkansas (12-14, 10-10 GAC) scored 11 consecutive points to open the second half and pulled away from Harding (14-10, 11-9 GAC) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

The Muleriders made 8 of their first 10 shots of the second half and finished the half shooting 60 percent (21 of 35) from the floor. That included eight three-pointers as Southern Arkansas outscored Harding 55-30.

There were eight lead changes in the first half, but thanks to an 18-10 advantage in the lane, Southern Arkansas led 33-28 at halftime. Harding shot 29 percent from the floor in the first half and was 4 of 19 from the three-point line.

Keeton Tennison led Southern Arkansas with 25 points. Harding had three players — Stefan Andelkovic, Adam Horn and J.P. Brandon — score 11 points each.

GAC WOMEN

HARDING 49,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 46

MAGNOLIA — Harding used 18 forced turnovers to generate just enough offense to escape Southern Arkansas with a victory Saturday, and clinched the Great American Conference title in the process. The Bisons trailed 15-8 after the first quarter but led 25-23 at halftime and 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter. It was tied 37-37 with less than four minutes left when Peyton Padgett’s three-point play sparked a 10-1 run that clinched the game for the Bisons (22-3, 19-1).

Caroline Hogue led Harding with 15 points. Makalia Jordan had 16 points for Southern Arkansas (5-19, 3-17).

ARKANSAS TECH 82,

HENDERSON STATE 73

ARKADELPHIA — Anissa Pounds made seven three-pointers on her way to 34 points in leading Arkansas Tech to its sixth victory in the last seven games. Kelsey McClure added 11 points for the Golden Suns (20-4, 16-4), who are in second place by two games with three games remaining.

Torrie Thompson had 17 points for Henderson State (8-18, 8-12), which made 10 three-pointers but shot 35.8 percent from the floor (24 for 67) and committed 17 turnovers.

Arkansas Tech shot 52.9 percent and made 20 of 26 free throws.

OUACHITA BAPTIST 76,

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 74

MONTICELLO — Shakyla Begnaud made a layup with 25 seconds left and a free throw with 13 seconds left to help Ouachita Baptist escape with a victory. Braxton Chumley’s three-pointer with 1:02 left produced the third lead change of the fourth quarter and gave Arkansas-Monticello a 74-73 lead. But, Begnaud’s layup on the next possession was the fourth lead change, and the Boll Weevils missed two jumpers on their next possession which led to Begnaud’s free throw.

Madison Brittain had 16 points for OBU (12-14, 9-11). Nelsha Peterson had 21 points for UAM (11-13, 8-12).

