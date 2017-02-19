Hunter finds body in Benton County
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
A deer hunter found a body Saturday in the woods off Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, according to a news release from the Benton County sheriff's office.
The body hadn't been identified, and the investigation is ongoing, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, Jenkins said.
No further details were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Paul Carter or Capt. Ed Motsinger at (479) 271-1008.
