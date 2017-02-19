Kentucky holds on, Georgia fizzles out

ATHENS, Ga. — De’Aaron Fox scored 16 points, including six free throws in the final 45 seconds, and No. 13 Kentucky overcame J.J. Frazier’s 36 points to beat Georgia 82-77 on Saturday night.

Frazier’s season-high effort helped keep Georgia (15-12, 6-8) close after the Bulldogs lost top scorer Yante Maten with a right knee injury less than two minutes into the game.

Malik Monk (Bentonville Lepanto) also had 16 for Kentucky (22-5, 12-2). The Wildcats began the night tied with South Carolina for the SEC lead.

Kentucky was pushed to overtime in its 90-81 home victory over Georgia on Jan. 31, and this game also was tight.

Kentucky trailed 73-71 when Bam Adebayo grabbed the rebound on a miss by Fox with 1:20 remaining. Fox then drove for a tying layup before Frazier answered with a layup to give the lead back to Georgia.

With 44 seconds remaining, Fox made two free throws after Georgia forward Derek Ogbeide, whose importance inside only grew with Maten’s injury, was called for his fifth foul.

Following a miss by Georgia’s Pape Diatta, Fox again made two free throws for a 77-75 lead. Frazier missed a short jumper before another foul gave Fox the chance to push the lead to four points by making two more free throws.

Maten was hurt when defending a layup by Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe. Maten received attention on the court from trainers, who appeared to be examining his right knee. Maten rose to his feet but was unable to put weight on the leg, forcing him to hop off the court with help from the trainers. He was escorted to the locker room.

NO. 15 FLORIDA 57,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 52

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Chris Chiozza scored 14 points, KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) added 11 and No. 15 Florida held on to beat Mississippi State.

Florida (22-5, 12-2) extended its winning streak to eight games, which is the longest under second-year Coach Mike White. The Gators also won their first game since starting center John Egbunu suffered a season-ending knee injury. Mississippi State (14-12, 5-9) trailed for most of the game but Aric Holman threw down a dunk with 2:23 remaining to tie the game at 52-52.

The Bulldogs had a few chances to tie or take the leadm but couldn’t hit shots in the crucial final minute. Mississippi State finished 2 of 23 (8.7 percent) from three-point range, including 0 of 13 in the first half.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 17 points, but was just 1 of 8 from three-point range.

VANDERBILT 71,

NO. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 17 points and Riley LaChance had 14 to help Vanderbilt beat No. 21 South Carolina.

The lead changed hands nine times during a frantic second half before the Commodores (14-13, 7-7) took the lead for good at 55-54 on Fisher-Davis’ free throw with 7:54 left.

The Commodores led by a point with 4:27 left, and used a 7-0 surge to pull away.

Sindarius Thornwell led the slumping Gamecocks (20-7, 10-4) with 21 points and had six rebounds.

TENNESSEE 90, MISSOURI 70

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grant Williams scored 25 points and Robert Hubbs III added 21 as Tennessee breezed to a victory over Missouri.

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7) won for just the second time in its past five games. Missouri (7-19, 2-12) has dropped two consecutive since a three-game stretch in which it earned its first two SEC victories of the season.

Admiral Schofield scored 17 points and Shembari Phillips had 10 for Tennessee. Terrence Phillips scored 18 points, Jordan Barnett had 11 and Kevin Puryear added 10 for Missouri.

ALABAMA 90, LSU 72

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Riley Norris scored 17 points, Ar’Mond Davis had 15 and Alabama beat struggling LSU. The Crimson Tide (16-10, 9-5) matched the team’s season-high in points and wasn’t challenged after leading by 19 at halftime, when Norris and Davis had already done most of their damage.

The Tigers (9-17, 1-13) dropped their 13th consecutive game despite 28 points from Antonio Blakeney.

Norris made four three-pointers and Davis three in the first half. Both had just one field goal after that with Alabama firmly in control.

Bola Olaniyan had 11 points and 16 rebounds, both season-highs, for the Tide. Braxton Key added 11 points and seven assists while Jimmie Taylor also scored 11.

TEXAS A&M 81, AUBURN 62

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Admon Gilder scored 17 points and Robert Williams blocked a career-high six shots as Texas A&M defeated Auburn.

The Aggies (14-12, 6-8) shot a season-best 68.9 percent from the field (31 of 45), also the third-best showing in school history, compared to 34.3 percent (23 of 67) for Auburn.

Mustapha Heron led the Tigers (16-11, 5-9) with 20 points and Ronnie Johnson followed with 12.

Sports on 02/19/2017