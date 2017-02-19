Late free throws propel Kansas

WACO, Texas — Landen Lucas made two free throws with 11 seconds left and No. 3 Kansas grabbed a stranglehold on the Big 12 race with a 67-65 victory at No. 4 Baylor on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (24-3, 12-2) have a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings over Baylor with four games to play. With one more victory, Kansas will match the UCLA teams of the 1960s and ’70s by winning its 13th consecutive conference championship.

Baylor (22-5, 9-5) had one more chance, but Manu Lecomte missed on a shot he took surrounded by defenders. As the ball ricocheted off the front of rim and toward the end line as time ran out, Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham threw his arms up in celebration.

Frank Mason III had 23 points for the Jayhawks, including some significant points in a spurt midway through the second half for their first lead. Josh Jackson had 16 points with some highlight dunks.

Johnathan Motley had 19 points for Baylor, which has lost four of its last six games. Lecomte had 16 points and Jo Lual-Acuil 11.

In other games involving Big 12 men’s teams Saturday, Jevon Carter scored a season-high 24 points to lead No. 9 West Virginia to an 83-74 victory in double overtime over Texas Tech. West Virginia (21-6, 9-5) let a late lead slip away and was forced to play overtime for the second consecutive game. Keenan Evans tied a career high with 28 points for Texas Tech (17-10, 5-9). … D.J. Johnson tipped in a miss by Kamau Stokes with 1.6 seconds left, then made a free throw to send Kansas State to a 64-61 victory over Texas that snapped the Wildcats’ three-game losing streak. Wesley Iwundu scored 16 points and Barry Brown scored 15 for Kansas State (17-10, 6-8). Kendal Yancy scored 13 for Texas (10-17, 4-10). … Naz Mitrou-Long had 15 of his 25 points in the first half and Iowa State beat TCU 84-71 to move into a three-way tie for second in the Big 12. Monte Morris added 18 points with 11 assists for the Cyclones (17-9, 9-5). Alex Robinson had 16 with eight assists for TCU (17-9, 6-8). … Jawun Evans scored 16 of his 27 points in the final seven minutes to help Oklahoma State rally and beat Oklahoma 96-92. Jeffrey Carroll scored 23 points for the Cowboys (18-9, 7-7). Rashard Odomes had career highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (9-17, 3-11).

ATLANTIC COAST

Louisville wins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to a wild 94-90 victory over Virginia Tech.

Ty Outlaw hit a three-pointer with 8 seconds left to cut Louisville’s lead to 91-88, but the Hokies’ Zach LeDay committed an intentional foul on Louisville as the Cardinals (22-5, 10-4) tried to inbound the ball. Jaylen Johnson made one of the two free throws, then Mitchell made two more with 5.6 seconds left to seal the offensive slugfest.

On a day when both teams put on a shooting clinic, a sophomore guard stood out. Mitchell connected on his first six shots, including three three-pointers en route to going 8 for 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from the beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech (18-8, 7-7) managed to shoot 59.2 percent from the field, including 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from beyond the 3-point arc. Seth Allen led the Hokies with 25 points.

In other games involving ACC men’s teams Saturday, Luke Kennard scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum added 19 and No. 12 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 99-94. Amile Jefferson had 16 points for the Blue Devils (22-5, 10-4). John Collins had a career-best 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (15-12, 6-9). … V.J. Beachem scored 27 points and hit a career-high seven three-pointers to help No. 25 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 81-72. Bonzie Colson added 13 points for the Fighting Irish (21-7, 10-5). Dennis Smith Jr. scored 16 points for N.C. State (14-14, 3-12). … Kamari Murphy scored a career-high 15 points to lead Miami to a 71-65 victory over Clemson. Ebuka Izundu scored 12 points for Miami (18-8, 8-6). Jaron Blossomgame scored a game-high 16 points for the Tigers (14-12, 4-10). … Senior Sheldon Jeter scored a career-high 29 points as Pittsburgh upset No. 17 Florida State 80-66. Pitt (15-12, 4-10) led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but a 10-0 Florida State run cut the lead to two with 6:19 to play. The Panthers responded by outscoring the Seminoles 16-4 the rest of the way. Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 12 points for Florida State (21-6, 9-5). … Justin Jackson scored 20 points to help No. 10 North Carolina beat No. 14 Virginia 65-41, keeping the Tar Heels alone in first in the ACC. Kennedy Meeks had all of his 13 points and seven rebounds after halftime for the Tar Heels (23-5, 11-3). Marial Shayok scored 13 points to lead Virginia (18-8, 8-6).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

SMU rallies

HOUSTON — Semi Ojeleye had 18 of his 22 points in the second half and No. 19 SMU rallied to beat Houston 76-66.

Ojeleye also had nine rebounds, and the Mustangs have won 10 consecutive and 20 out of 21.

Ben Moore had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Sterling Brown had 16 points and Jarrey Foster added 10 points for SMU (24-4, 14-1), which shot 46 percent, including 56 percent in the second half.

Rob Gray Jr. had 23 points to lead Houston (18-8, 9-5), which ended a five-game winning streak. Damyean Dotson had 19 points, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 11 points for the Cougars.

In other games involving AAC men’s teams Saturday, Jacob Evans III scored 13 of his 17 points while Cincinnati took control in the first half, and the 18th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to an 80-60 victory over Tulsa. Kyle Washington added 18 points for Cincinnati (24-3, 13-1). Junior Etou scored 22 points for Tulsa (12-14, 6-8). … Nick Banyard scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Matt Williams added 15 points and Central Florida (17-10, 8-7) closed on an 11-2 run to cap a 61-58 comeback victory over East Carolina. Michel Nzege had 11 points for East Carolina (12-15, 4-10). … Melvin Frazier scored a season-high 27 points and Tulane (5-21, 2-12) strengthened its hold on the 10th and final berth in the AAC tournament by completing its first regular-season series sweep of South Florida 94-71. Geno Thorpe scored 22 points to pace South Florida (7-19, 1-14).

BIG EAST

’Cats tie for title

NEWARK, N.J. — Jalen Brunson had 22 points and a career-high 10 assists and No. 2 Villanova clinched a tie for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Big East Conference regular-season title with a 92-70 victory over Seton Hall.

The Wildcats (26-2, 13-2) used a 22-1 spurt bridging the halves to take command in winning their seventh consecutive game and handing Seton Hall (16-10, 6-8) a lopsided loss that leaves it on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Kris Jenkins added 22 points, Josh Hart had 19 and Mikal Bridges 15 for Villanova, which shot a season-high 67 percent from the field. Brunson led the way hitting all seven of his shots.

Khadeen Carrington led the Pirates with 22. Angel Delgado had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

In another game involving Big East men’s teams Saturday, Markus Howard had a career-high 34 points for Marquette, which beat Xavier 83-61. Haanif Cheatham had 15 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (16-10, 7-7). Sean O’Mara had 15 points for Xavier (18-9,

8-6).

BIG TEN

Nebraska in squeaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tai Webster scored 17 points and Nebraska rallied in the last minute to edge Ohio State 58-57.

The Huskers chipped away in the second half, and Glynn Watson Jr. tied the score at 57 with a layup with 12 seconds left, then went to the line to convert a free-throw for the one-point lead. A desperation shot just before the buzzer by Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate was off the mark as Nebraska (12-14, 6-8) won its second consecutive game.

Watson had 14 points and Jack McVeigh added 11 for the Huskers, who won despite shooting 38 percent.

Tate had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson both added 13 for Ohio State (15-13, 5-10). The Buckeyes shot 41 percent in losing their third consecutive.

In other games involving Big Ten men’s teams Saturday, Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Isaac Haas scored 18 points, leading No. 16 Purdue (22-5, 11-3) to an 80-63 victory over Michigan State. Miles Bridges had 14 points for Michigan State (16-11, 8-6). … Bryant McIntosh scored 18 points and hit a go-ahead three with under a minute remaining as Northwestern held off last-place Rutgers 69-65 to keep its hopes alive for its first NCAA Tournament appearance. Dererk Pardon added 12 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 9-5). Corey Sanders led Rutgers (13-15, 2-13) with 17 points. … Malcom Hill scored 21 points and hauled down eight rebounds and Illinois held on for a 70-66 victory over Iowa. Michael Finke, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Te’Jon Lucas each scored 12 points for the Illini (15-12, 5-9). Peter Jok had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa (14-13, 6-8).

PACIFIC-12

Ducks get revenge

EUGENE, Ore. — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and No. 7 Oregon extracted some revenge for Colorado’s upset of the Ducks earlier this season with a 101-73 victory.

Dylan Ennis added 20 points for the Ducks (24-4, 13-2 Pac-12), who won their 42nd consecutive home game. It is the longest active home winning streak in the nation.

George King led Colorado (16-12, 6-9) with 16 points in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak. The Buffaloes trailed by as many as 36 points late in the second half.

In other games involving Pac-12 men’s teams Saturday, Ike Iroegbu finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to help Washington State (12-15, 5-10) overcome an early 12-point deficit and beat Arizona State 86-71. Shannon Evans II paced Arizona State (13-15, 6-9) with 21 points. … Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored 21 points and No. 5 Arizona (25-3, 14-1) held off a challenge from Washington for a 76-68 victory. Markelle Fultz scored 26 points for Washington (9-18, 2-13). … Bryce Alford scored 26 points and No. 6 UCLA beat Southern California 102-70. TJ Leaf added 19 points for UCLA (22-5, 9-5). Bennie Boatwright had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (21-6, 8-6).

WEST COAST

Gonzaga still unbeaten

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nigel Williams-Goss had 18 points and seven assists as No. 1 Gonzaga beat Pacific 82-61 to remain the only undefeated team in Division I.

Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and five players scored in double figures for Gonzaga (28-0, 16-0), whose 28-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. The Zags have two games left in their quest to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season undefeated.

Jack Williams scored 16 points for Pacific (10-19, 4-12), which played Gonzaga tough at home on New Year’s Eve. Pacific played without second-leading scorer T.J. Wallace, out with a foot injury.

In another game involving West Coast Conference teams, Calvin Hermanson scored 17 points and No. 22 Saint Mary’s (24-3, 14-2) cruised to a 70-57 victory over BYU (19-10, 10-6), snapping a three-game road losing streak to its West Coast rival.

