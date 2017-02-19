One killed in parachuting accident in Conway County

One person died Sunday after a parachuting accident in Conway County, authorities said.

Morrilton police were called at 2:34 p.m. Sunday to a private property just southwest of the Morrilton Municipal Airport for a report of a “parachuting accident,” according to the police department.

Authorities determined the accident was a fatality when they arrived on scene, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities said the victim was a male, but did not identify him Sunday evening.