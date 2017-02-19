Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 19, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

One killed in parachuting accident in Conway County

By Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 7:25 p.m.

One person died Sunday after a parachuting accident in Conway County, authorities said.

Morrilton police were called at 2:34 p.m. Sunday to a private property just southwest of the Morrilton Municipal Airport for a report of a “parachuting accident,” according to the police department.

Authorities determined the accident was a fatality when they arrived on scene, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities said the victim was a male, but did not identify him Sunday evening.

Comment on: One killed in parachuting accident in Conway County

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... February 19, 2017 at 7:45 p.m.

“parachuting accident”=RIP

