Home /
One killed in parachuting accident in Conway County
This article was published today at 7:25 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
One person died Sunday after a parachuting accident in Conway County, authorities said.
Morrilton police were called at 2:34 p.m. Sunday to a private property just southwest of the Morrilton Municipal Airport for a report of a “parachuting accident,” according to the police department.
Authorities determined the accident was a fatality when they arrived on scene, according to a news release from the department.
Authorities said the victim was a male, but did not identify him Sunday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: One killed in parachuting accident in Conway County
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... February 19, 2017 at 7:45 p.m.
“parachuting accident”=RIP
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.