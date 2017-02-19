Authorities search for shooter in LR

Police were searching for a man involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon near a Walgreens at the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Baseline Road in Little Rock.

Police were dispatched to the scene just after 1 p.m. and found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound in his upper torso. The victim, a white male who police believe is homeless, was responsive and was transported by ambulance to UAMS Medical Center.

The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

"We're not 100 percent sure, but we believe the motive's going to be robbery," a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said.

Police said witnesses described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 17 and 25. The person had a silver revolver and was wearing a white shirt when he left the scene on foot, witnesses said.

