By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.
Authorities search for shooter in LR
Police were searching for a man involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon near a Walgreens at the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Baseline Road in Little Rock.
Police were dispatched to the scene just after 1 p.m. and found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound in his upper torso. The victim, a white male who police believe is homeless, was responsive and was transported by ambulance to UAMS Medical Center.
The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
"We're not 100 percent sure, but we believe the motive's going to be robbery," a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department said.
Police said witnesses described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 17 and 25. The person had a silver revolver and was wearing a white shirt when he left the scene on foot, witnesses said.
