Police: Shots fired on 17th floor of downtown Little Rock Marriott

Little Rock police investigated a shooting Saturday night at the downtown Little Rock Marriott, but authorities say no one was hurt.

Lt. Steve McClanahan said officers responded to the hotel at 3 Statehouse Plaza around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police didn’t find a victim, but they found bullets in the hallway of the 17th floor, he said.

“We believe that the shooting happened, but no one was hit,” McClanahan said.

He said up to six people might have been involved in the shooting.

No arrests have yet been made.