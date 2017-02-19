Second set of human remains found near Siloam Springs

Subscribe Register Login

Suspect fatally shot after opening fire, Arkansas State Police say

Sunday, February 19, 2017, 4:13 p.m.

By Staff report

This article was published today at 2:51 p.m.

PHOTO BY BRANDON HOWARD

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has located a second set of human remains in the area of Lookout Tower Road, Siloam Springs, according to a news release from the Benton County Sherrif's Office.

A second set of human remains was found Sunday off Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, police said.

According to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a deer hunter found a body Saturday in the woods off Lookout Tower Road.

Neither of the bodies have been identified and both have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory. The investigation is ongoing, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Paul Carter or Capt. Ed Motsinger at (479) 271-1008.

