Second set of human remains found near Siloam Springs

A second set of human remains was found Sunday off Lookout Tower Road near Siloam Springs, police said.

According to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a deer hunter found a body Saturday in the woods off Lookout Tower Road.

Neither of the bodies have been identified and both have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory. The investigation is ongoing, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Paul Carter or Capt. Ed Motsinger at (479) 271-1008.