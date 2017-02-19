Texarkana police unveil mobile app
By Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.
TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Police Department has unveiled a new app for cellphones.
The free app enables the user to submit information on suspicious people or vehicles; register a home or business surveillance camera; and access information on fugitives, registered sex offenders, incarcerated individuals, the department website and police officer employment.
Chief Bob Harrison said his department "is invested in innovative ways to enhance public safety. With our new mobile app, we have the ability to connect, inform, and engage our residents on a daily basis."
Anyone who submits a report of a suspicious vehicle, person or incident can choose to remain anonymous.
The Texarkana Police App is available for download on the App Store for Apple products and the Google Play Store for Android by searching for "Texarkana Police" or by visiting http://m.appbuild.io/texarkan.
State Desk on 02/19/2017
Print Headline: Texarkana police unveil mobile app
