Tulsa safety gets inside scoop on UA

Arkansas linebacker signee Kyrei Fisher, who enrolled in January, is enjoying his time in Fayetteville. That fact is not lost on his former teammate, safety Patrick Fields.

Fields, 6-1, 190-pound junior at Tulsa Union, is one of the top prospects in Oklahoma. He reports 11 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Minnesota.

Fisher signed with the Hogs over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Michigan State and others. He reported to Arkansas at 230 pounds and is working to fine-tune his body with the help of strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

"Kyrei seems to be loving it down there," Fields said. "He said the strength and conditioning coach is one of the best in the country. He's getting his body really well. He's really loving everything. He has nothing negative to say at all."

Fields and Fisher led Union to the Class 6A Division I championship over Norman North for the school's first state title since 2011. Fields unofficially visited Fayetteville for the Alabama and LSU games last year.

Coach Bret Bielema extended an offer to Fields on Feb. 1.

"They had already known a lot about me, how I am as a kid, my grades, football," Fields said. "We actually know each other very well, so it's not like the typical conversation with the head coach and they're trying to get to know you. It was kind of like straight to it. He of course talked about coming down and visiting in the spring and check things out."

Fields feels at ease with Bielema.

"He seems like a really cool dude," Fields said. "He's kind of like intimidating, like when he gets on to you because he's so big. You would be intimidated, but he's actually a really cool dude. He's really cool and laid back and friendly."

He visited Memphis on Saturday and will travel to Norman for a visit with Oklahoma today. He also has plans to visit Baylor and Texas next weekend.

Seeing how Fisher has made a smooth transition to college comforts Fields.

"I'm looking into graduating early as well," Fields said. "That helps a lot. Everything is going well for him, and he's enjoying things. That helps out a lot more knowing someone that's very similar to you and that's going through the same thing as you and they're enjoying it."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Fields a four-star prospect and one of the best in the nation.

"I'm impressed with his range and physical style of play," Lemming said. "Shows big-time speed and instincts."

Fields is planning to visit the Hogs in the spring.

"I'll probably get down there for one of their practices," Fields said. "Since I know Kyrei, I can go down there with him and check that out. Arkansas is very convenient for me to get down there versus like Texas or Baylor."

Fields excels in the classroom, too. He had a weighted grade-point average of 4.67 in the first semester, and the previous two years he had a 4.5 grade-point average.

"I've always been extremely observant," Fields said. "Like even when I was younger. I really didn't start talking much until I started school. My grandpa and my parents told me I use to just sit and watch people. I've always been observant. I desire knowledge so I always observe things, and then I see what's successful and what works."

Sports on 02/19/2017