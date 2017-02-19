UConn escapes with 101st victory
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:14 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS — Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 12 rebounds and top-ranked Connecticut held off Tulane 63-60 on Saturday night to push its record winning streak to 101 games.
Katie Lou Samuelson scored 15 consecutive UConn points in a second-half spurt and finished with 17. Gabby Williams added 14 rebounds for the Huskies (26-0, 13-0 American Athletic).
Kolby Morgan led Tulane (16-11, 7-7) with 19 points. Leslie Vorpahl had 16 and Tene Thompson 14.
The Green Wave pulled within two points three times late, but could never get a defensive stop. Finally, they got the ball with four seconds left, but Thompson’s desperation three-pointer fell short.
