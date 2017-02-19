W. Memphis bench catalyst in rout

WEST MEMPHIS -- The West Memphis boys limited Mountain Home to seven field goals and forced 17 turnovers in a 49-24 victory Saturday in the first round of the 6A-East Conference Tournament.

The Blue Devils (23-4) took a 20-2 lead even with Coach Larry Bray substituting liberally through the first half, playing 11 in all. West Memphis' bench outscored the Bombers 19-1.

Senior guard Demorious Hudson came off the bench to lead the Blue Devils in scoring with a season-high 14.

"I've got the green light to shoot when I come in," Hudson said. "With Coach Bray, you always have to be ready to come in off the bench because he subs in and out."

Bray's reserves played most of the second quarter to help West Memphis to a 20-6 halftime lead.

Mountain Home (10-15) could manage only a 3-of-21 shooting effort from the floor in the first half.

"Mountain Home is the kind of team where it's important to get out in front of them early," Bray said, "because they like to tempo you when they get an early lead. It can be difficult to come back against a team like them."

The Blue Devils, who hit 15 of 20 free throws, took a 36-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Junior swingman Zachary Byrd added 11 points for West Memphis.

Garrett Dietsche led Mountain Home with eight points.

