1 dead, 3 injured in collision on U.S. highway in Arkansas

A wreck on a U.S. highway killed one and injured three others in Hot Spring County on Saturday, police said.

Katie M. Reece, 74, of Malvern was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar north on U.S. 67 outside of Malvern around 10 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Reece's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the front of a 1996 Ford F-150 heading the opposite direction, officials said.

Reece was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m., police said.

The F-150's driver, 57-year-old Rebecca Cruse of Malvern, and two passengers, both juveniles, were reportedly injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment, officials said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Reece's death is the 53rd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.