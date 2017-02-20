Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor announces board to find cost savings
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:43 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has formed a 15-member board that he says will look at ways to save costs in state government and identify ways to operate more efficiently.
Hutchinson's office Monday announced the creation of a volunteer Transformation Advisory Board that will look at recommendations issued by the Arkansas Policy Foundation as well as look at additional efficiencies in state government.
The panel will make policy recommendations to the state's chief transformation officer, Amy Fecher.
The panel's members will include officials from the private sector and state government, including Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and three state legislators.
