Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man killed after pickup hits ditch, power pole
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:30 a.m.
An Arkansas man was killed after his pickup crossed a U.S. highway, then ran into a ditch and struck a pole in Monroe County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Barney E. Watts, 66, of Brinkley was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma north on U.S. 49 north of Brinkley shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup crossed two lanes of traffic, then struck a ditch and a power pole, officials said.
No one else was reported injured in the wreck.
[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]
Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.
Watts' death is the 51st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man killed after pickup hits ditch, power pole
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.