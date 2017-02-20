Arkansas man killed after pickup hits ditch, power pole

An Arkansas man was killed after his pickup crossed a U.S. highway, then ran into a ditch and struck a pole in Monroe County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Barney E. Watts, 66, of Brinkley was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma north on U.S. 49 north of Brinkley shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup crossed two lanes of traffic, then struck a ditch and a power pole, officials said.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

Watts' death is the 51st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.