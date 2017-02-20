Arkansas NBC affiliate moves morning anchor to evening news

A six-year employee of Northwest Arkansas’ NBC affiliate has been named a co-anchor of its evening news broadcasts, the station said Monday.

Marissa Kargas, who joined Fayetteville’s KNWA-TV in 2011, will work alongside co-anchor Nate Kuester on the affiliate’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts, according to a news release.

Kargas currently works as co-anchor of KNWA Today as well as morning co-anchor at Fayetteville’s Fox affiliate, KFTA-TV. Her new evening role at KNWA is set to begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

The station noted that Kargas began her time in Northwest Arkansas as a general assignment reporter at KNWA and also worked at KNWA and KFTA as a producer and weekend anchor.