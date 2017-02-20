Home / Latest News /
Arkansas NBC affiliate moves morning anchor to evening news
This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.
A six-year employee of Northwest Arkansas’ NBC affiliate has been named a co-anchor of its evening news broadcasts, the station said Monday.
Marissa Kargas, who joined Fayetteville’s KNWA-TV in 2011, will work alongside co-anchor Nate Kuester on the affiliate’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts, according to a news release.
Kargas currently works as co-anchor of KNWA Today as well as morning co-anchor at Fayetteville’s Fox affiliate, KFTA-TV. Her new evening role at KNWA is set to begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 27.
The station noted that Kargas began her time in Northwest Arkansas as a general assignment reporter at KNWA and also worked at KNWA and KFTA as a producer and weekend anchor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas NBC affiliate moves morning anchor to evening news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.