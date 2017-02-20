Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 20, 2017, 1:10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas NBC affiliate moves morning anchor to evening news

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.

marissa-kargas

PHOTO BY KNWA-TV

Marissa Kargas

A six-year employee of Northwest Arkansas’ NBC affiliate has been named a co-anchor of its evening news broadcasts, the station said Monday.

Marissa Kargas, who joined Fayetteville’s KNWA-TV in 2011, will work alongside co-anchor Nate Kuester on the affiliate’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts, according to a news release.

Kargas currently works as co-anchor of KNWA Today as well as morning co-anchor at Fayetteville’s Fox affiliate, KFTA-TV. Her new evening role at KNWA is set to begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

The station noted that Kargas began her time in Northwest Arkansas as a general assignment reporter at KNWA and also worked at KNWA and KFTA as a producer and weekend anchor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas NBC affiliate moves morning anchor to evening news

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online