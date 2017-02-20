Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 20, 2017, 9:42 a.m.

Teen killed after vehicle runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:14 a.m.

An Arkansas teen was killed after his vehicle left a state highway and ran into a tree early Sunday morning in White County, police said.

Austin M. Masterson, 19, of Judsonia was driving a 1999 GMC north on Arkansas 157 north of Providence around 1 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle ran off the highway and struck a tree, officials said.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Weather at the time of the wreck was foggy, and road conditions were unknown, officials said.

Masterson's death is the 54th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

