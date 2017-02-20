UA women can’t handle Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jaime Nared scored 19 points Sunday as Tennessee overcame the absence of leading scorer Diamond DeShields in a 59-46 victory over Arkansas.

DeShields left the court on a stretcher Thursday after her head collided with the body of an Alabama player in Tennessee's 65-57 loss. Lady Volunteers Coach Holly Warlick said after Sunday's game that DeShields' status is day-to-day and added that "I don't think it is something that she'll be out for a long time."

Alexa Middleton scored 17 points for Tennessee (17-10, 8-6 SEC) on Sunday. Mercedes Russell had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jessica Jackson had 18 points and Malica Monk added 11 for Arkansas (13-14, 2-12), which lost its eighth consecutive.

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Jackson's three-pointer gave the Razorbacks a 18-13 lead with 6:12 left in the second quarter, before the Lady Volunteers came back to take a 22-18 lead. Jailyn Mason's basket with 52 seconds remaining gave Arkansas a 23-22 halftime lead.

Monk's jumper with 6:33 left in the third quarter gave the Razorbacks their last lead, 28-27, with 6:33 left in the third quarter.

Tennessee, which led 37-35 at the end of the third, scored the first six points of the fourth to take a 43-35 advantage, then upped it to 14, 59-44, on two Middleton free throws with 1:16 remaining before Mason's basket with 47 seconds left set the final margin.

Arkansas guard Bailey Zimmerman left the game after colliding with Russell in the first half. Arkansas Coach Jimmy Dykes said Zimmerman got six stitches for a cut above an eye.

MISSOURI 62, NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 60

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Sophie Cunningham made a layup with 0.6 seconds to give Missouri a comeback victory over No. 6 South Carolina.

Cunningham had 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting to help the Tigers (19-9, 9-5 SEC) beat the Gamecocks (22-4, 12-2) for the second time since joining the conference.

Sierra Michaelis added 11 points, and Cierra Porter had 10 for Missouri. A'ja Wilson had 23 points on 9-of-11 for South Carolina.

NO. 3 MISSISSIPPI STATE 72, NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 67

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Victoria Vivians scored 25 points and Mississippi State avoided an upset.

The Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) led by seven points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs (27-1, 13-1) charged back, highlighted by Teaira McCowan's two field goals in the last 1:17. McCowan had 16 points for the Bulldogs. Danni Williams led the Aggies with 23 points.

