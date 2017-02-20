AT THE POST

DAY 24 of 57
SUNDAY'S ATTENDANCE 9,250
SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $723,866
SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,196,320
SUNDAY'S PICK-5 PAYOUT $2,460.30
TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.
SUNDAY'S STARS
Four-time defending jockey champion Ricardo Santana Jr. won three races -- for three different trainers -- to expand his lead in the standings to 28-25 over Ramon Vazquez, who had one winner Sunday. Santana won with Learning Curve ($4.80) in the second for J.R. Caldwell, Sky Alert ($8.20) in the sixth for Steve Asmussen and Swing and Sway ($6) in the ninth for trainer Ron Moquett.
MILLION DOLLAR MAN?
A top-3 finish in today's Grade III $500,000 Razorback Handicap for older horses will make Smack Smack a millionaire for trainer Don Von Hemel of Hot Springs. Von Hemel, 82, has never trained a millionaire, but Smack Smack ($955,430) would earn $50,000 for a third-place finish in the 1 1/16-mile Razorback. Smack Smack is winless in six career starts at Oaklawn, but has run second four times, including the $125,000 Fifth Season Stakes Jan. 13 in his last start. Smack Smack is 10-1 in the program for the Razorback.
FINAL FURLONG
Cool Arrow, entered in today's Southwest Stakes, will be scratched to remain at Fair Grounds to run in the Grade II $400,000 Risen Star Stakes on Saturday, according to the Oaklawn racing department. ... Dazzling Gem, entered in the Razorback Handicap, will also remain in New Orleans to run in Saturday's $125,000 Mineshaft Handicap, trainer Brad Cox said. ... Whitmore, undefeated in four career sprint starts, recorded the fastest 5-furlong work of the morning on Sunday in advance of the $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes for older sprinters March 11. ... Wolf Man Rocket, who broke his maiden in the $100,000 Northern Spur Stakes for 3-year-olds in 2015 at Oaklawn, worked a half-mile in :50.20 Sunday morning for trainer Tom Howard of Hot Springs.
Information for this article contributed by Oaklawn media department.
Sports on 02/20/2017
Print Headline: AT THE POST
