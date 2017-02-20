Caller tells police:Stabbed in robbery

A 49-year-old man told Pulaski County deputies that he was stabbed during a robbery Saturday evening, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 6:08 p.m. to 9513 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock for a report of a battery, according to a report.

Authorities found Larry York, who is a resident at the address, lying in a gravel driveway near his home covered in his own blood, the report said. York had used a belt as a tourniquet on his right arm, according to the report.

York told a deputy that he had been robbed and his truck had been taken, the report said. Emergency medical personnel transported York to Baptist Health Medical Center on Springhill Drive for treatment, according to the report.

A deputy wrote in the report that it looked like York had stab wounds on his right arm.

A Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said there were no suspects in the case as of Sunday night.

Police: LR Exxon held up, cash gone

An armed woman held up a gas station south of Little Rock Saturday evening and left with an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at 111 West Dixon Road, according to a report.

Deputies spoke to a gas station clerk who said a white woman entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the report said.

The armed woman fled the store and got into a car, then traveled north on Interstate 530, according to the report.

A spokesman from the Pulaski County sheriff's office said the woman left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery and no arrests have been made in the case, the spokesman said.

Metro on 02/20/2017