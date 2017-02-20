'Calming' by Beard helps UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Anton Beard was back in a big way for the Arkansas basketball team Saturday.

The junior guard from North Little Rock, who was ill earlier in the week, had 11 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds without a turnover in 20 minutes off the bench to help the Razorbacks beat Ole Miss 98-80 at Walton Arena.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said it was a boost to have Beard playing his normal minutes after he was limited to five at South Carolina Wednesday night when the Razorbacks beat the No. 21 Gamecocks 83-76.

"It was very important because he's a settling force," Anderson said. "I think he was out there when all those runs were taking place."

Arkansas led 56-51 when Beard came off the bench with 16:25 to play. He helped the Razorbacks go on a 19-0 run over a 4:20 span that pushed their lead to 75-51.

Beard had an offensive rebound that led to a three-point basket by Daryl Macon that put Arkansas ahead 66-51. He also had a steal and hit a three-pointer of his own to make it 69-51 and then finished the run by hitting two free throws.

In the first half, Beard was in when Arkansas increased its lead from 13-12 to 25-18.

Beard started that run with a three-point basket as the 30-second shot clock was running down. Then he hustled after a loose ball that Trey Thompson knocked away from Ole Miss guard Terence Davis, slid onto the floor and knocked it to Dusty Hannahs, who was fouled and hit two free throws.

After getting a break on the bench, Beard returned later in the first half and hit a three-pointer for a 44-33 Arkansas lead.

"His experience really shows in games of this magnitude," Anderson said. "He's just a calming force out there."

Thompson, a junior forward, said Beard's presence gives the team added confidence.

"He gives us that sense of the head on the court," Thompson said. "When he's out there it gives us a good boost and we feel good."

Beard is averaging 8.6, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.3 minutes.

"He's a much better shooter this year than he has been and we've got more weapons now. so sometimes he is wide open," Anderson said. "He facilitates and scores when he needs to.

"More importantly to me, he's one of those captains on defense and when he's out there you can see a lot of good things take place."

