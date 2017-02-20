Pences tour Dachau on Germany trip

DACHAU, Germany -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the site of the Dachau concentration camp Sunday, walking along the grounds where tens of thousands of people were killed during World War II.

Pence was joined by his wife, Karen, and the couple's 23-year-old daughter, Charlotte, as they toured the exhibits at the former concentration camp that was established by the Nazis in 1933 near Munich.

The vice president was accompanied by Abba Naor, a survivor of the camp, and other dignitaries as he passed through the wrought iron gate bearing the inscription, "Arbeit macht frei," or "Work sets you free." The Pences placed a wreath beneath the International Memorial at the center of the camp, toured the barracks and viewed the ovens inside the crematorium.

The Pences also stopped at religious memorials at the site and later attended a church service on the camp's grounds.

More than 200,000 people from across Europe were held at Dachau, and more than 40,000 prisoners died there. The camp was liberated by U.S. forces in April 1945.

Making his first overseas trip as vice president, Pence spoke to foreign diplomats and defense officials at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders.

3 Palestinians to be executed for spying

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Hamas military courts in Gaza sentenced three Palestinians to death for allegedly spying for Israel and upheld the sentences of three others.

Sunday's verdicts raise the number of people on death row to 10, and others are still appealing their death sentences. The courts have sentenced Gaza residents to death by hanging or shooting for convictions of murder or collaborating with Israel.

Human-rights groups are concerned about the provision of fair trial standards under Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seized power in Gaza in 2007.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank has issued a small number of death sentences over the years, but none has been approved by President Mahmoud Abbas or carried out.

Ex-Italian premier quits as party leader

ROME -- Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi resigned Sunday as leader of his fractious Democratic Party in a bid to win a stronger mandate before parliamentary elections that populist political forces hope will propel them into national power for the first time.

As promised a week earlier, Renzi told fellow Democratic leaders that he was resigning in view of an eventual party congress to decide electoral platforms and the next leader. No one immediately challenged him for a new mandate as party secretary.

Renzi insisted that he wouldn't submit to a more left-leaning faction, which would threaten a schism if he again sought the top party post.

Some in the faction had openly defied Renzi by urging voters to reject a government-sponsored referendum on constitutional overhauls, aimed at making Italy more governable. The referendum went down to defeat Dec. 4, prompting Renzi's resignation as premier after nearly three years in the post.

Car bomb at Mogadishu market kills 34

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A car bomb at a busy marketplace in Mogadishu killed 34 people Sunday, Somali authorities said.

New President Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed visited the victims wounded in the blast and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to whoever planned the blast.

The explosion struck in the western part of the capital, police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

The blast from a car parked near a restaurant went off when shoppers and traders were gathered inside the market, district commissioner Ahmed Abdulle said.

Mohamed Haji, a butcher who suffered shrapnel wounds, pointed to a clothes shop devastated by the blast. "Someone had parked the car here and left before it was detonated," he said.

The explosion was the first major attack since Somalia's president was elected Feb. 8. Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, it bears the hallmarks of Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab. In addition to visiting the wounded in hospital, Mohamed condemned the blast in a tweet, saying it shows the "cruelty" of al-Shabab.

A few hours before the blast, al-Shabab denounced the new president as an "apostate" and vowed to continue fighting against his government.

