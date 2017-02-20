Epicharis earns bid

Epicharis, a grandson of Sunday Silence, earned a guaranteed spot in the May 6 Kentucky Derby with a victory in the Hyacinth Stakes Sunday at Tokyo Racecourse. Epicharis, 4 for 4, earned 50 qualifying points in Churchill Downs’ Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. A spokesman for U Carrot Farm, which owns Epicharis, said no decision has been made about sending the colt overseas, although the Grade II UAE Derby at Meydan March 25 is a possibility. Should U Carrot Farms decline the Derby bid, the owners of Mont Saint Legame, second in the standings, inherit the option. Adirato, with 20 points, would gain the option should the top two decline, but if he also declines, no other horse on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby would be eligible.