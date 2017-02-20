Home / Latest News /
Gay marriage, abortion amendment ideas fall short in Arkansas Senate
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:05 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — An effort to push for amendments to the U.S. Constitution banning gay marriage and abortion have fallen short in the Arkansas Senate by one vote.
The Senate voted 17-7 Monday for a resolution calling for a constitutional convention to take up an amendment that would have defined marriage as between a man and a woman. A separate resolution calling for an amendment effectively declaring that life begins at conception failed on a 17-6 vote. Both measures by Republican Sen. Jason Rapert needed at least 18 votes in the 35-member Senate
The proposals would need at least 33 other states to agree for a convention to be held, and 38 states to ratify the amendments.
The Senate approved a motion that would allow another vote on the resolutions later.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Gay marriage, abortion amendment ideas fall short in Arkansas Senate
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
DoubleBlind says... February 20, 2017 at 5:23 p.m.
At last! Finally this gutless, brainless ledge gets the message that it's 'God, guns and gynecology' agenda doesn't resonate with constituents. That's right, you morons, we're constituents, NOT CONGREGANTS.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ARMNAR says... February 20, 2017 at 5:35 p.m.
Poor Christofascistic Talibangelical Raper.
Dollars to donuts he'll be picking another fight in Lowe's parking lot soon.
What a spineless, whiny and ineffectual turd.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... February 20, 2017 at 5:36 p.m.
AR common sense 2
AR ledge lunacy 0
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... February 20, 2017 at 6:03 p.m.
AR common sense = 2
Baptistan hypocrisy = 0
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.