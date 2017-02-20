George Washington's Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by holiday observances today. The federal government observes George Washington’s Birthday, while state and local offices observe both Washington’s Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Routes will run regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Today’s through Thursday’s routes will run one day late.

Maumelle Recycling: Today’s route will run Tuesday.

North Little Rock: All routes will run regular schedule.

Sherwood: Today’s route will run Tuesday.

Sherwood Recycling: Routes will run regular schedule.

Wrightsville: Routes will run regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices open today.

Jacksonville: Offices closed today.

Little Rock Wastewater: Offices closed today.

Little Rock: Offices closed today. Maumelle: Offices closed today. North Little Rock: Offices closed today.

Sherwood: Offices closed today. Wrightsville: Offices closed today. Pulaski County: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed today.

State: Offices open today.

Federal: Offices closed today.

State Capitol: Open today.

POST OFFICE

Closed today. Deliveries will not be made, but collection boxes will be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and admission will be free.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School in session today.

Little Rock: Students out for parent-teacher conferences today.

North Little Rock: Students out today.

Pulaski County Special: Students out for parent-teacher conferences today.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices open today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will run their regular schedules.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of George Washington’s Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.