The Nation in Brief

Californians face new flood warnings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm took aim at Northern California, officials warned Sunday.

The San Joaquin River was reaching flood stage, and residents of Manteca were told to be ready to evacuate in case it hit dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, the water level was decreasing at Lake Oroville dam, where a damaged spillway had raised flood concerns.

Water was also receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground after creeks topped their banks and inundated houses Friday, Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said.

Nobody was hurt as crews used boats to rescue residents from a low-lying neighborhood.

"We're telling those people to keep a bag close by and get ready to leave again," Saso said. "If the water comes back up, it's going to be those areas affected."

Another round of heavy rain was expected to move in later Sunday, and forecasters said an accumulation of several inches was expected.

Student: Threw item at Trump caravan

A Florida middle school student confessed to throwing a block of wood at President Donald Trump's motorcade, not far from the president's Mar-a-Lago estate, authorities said.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, as the caravan was passing through West Palm Beach, one vehicle in the motorcade was struck by "what was believed to be a small hard object," the Palm Beach County sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday.

After completing the trip, "several members of the motorcade returned to the scene and began canvassing the area looking for witnesses and any small hard objects along the roadway in that area," the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, a student from an area middle school admitted to throwing the object at the motorcade; the student also implicated four other students, authorities said.

A Secret Service spokesman confirmed Sunday that one vehicle was struck as the motorcade made its way from the airport to Mar-a-Lago but could not give further details because of the ongoing investigation. There were no injuries or major damage to the vehicles, she said.

The sheriff's office declined to give additional details Sunday morning.

Kraft Heinz ditches $143B Unilever bid

NEW YORK -- Ketchup-maker and packaged food giant Kraft Heinz on Sunday withdrew a $143 billion offer to buy Unilever, backing away after the producer of mayonnaise, tea and seasonings rejected the bid as too low.

The companies announced the decision in a joint news release, saying Kraft Heinz has "amicably" abandoned the offer.

The deal would have combined Kraft Heinz brands such as Oscar Mayer, Jell-O and Velveeta with Unilever's Hellman's, Lipton and Knorr. The merged company would have rivaled Nestle as the world's biggest packaged-food-maker by sales.

Analysts say Kraft Heinz, co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, is still in the market for acquisitions. The fact that it bid for all of Unilever and not just its food business indicates that Kraft Heinz is open to acquiring other packaged consumer goods, an analyst said.

Unilever, which has a head office in London, also has a stable of personal-care brands such as Dove soap. Unilever rejected the offer Friday, but despite that, Kraft Heinz said at the time that it was still interested in the deal.

Police search for remains of Coloradan

BOULDER, Colo. -- Police have asked for the public's help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman after her former boyfriend was arrested in Oklahoma on a murder charge.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported that police in Colorado believe that partial remains found in Okmulgee, Okla., on Wednesday were those of Ashley Mead. She disappeared from Boulder, Colo., this month.

Investigators in the two states said they believe other remains might have been left in the suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma, noting that they think the boyfriend passed through Conway on his way to Oklahoma.

Investigators believe that Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered near Shreveport.

Adam Densmore, 32, was being held in the Pawnee County, Okla., jail on a murder warrant from Colorado. Jail records didn't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

