• Sarah Al Suhaimi was named chairman of Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, the region's largest, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the country.

• Angie Lile, president of a homeowners association in Kansas City, Mo., is raising money for a black man who was arrested on a traffic-offense warrant after a neighbor, who said she thought the man looked suspicious as he walked to pick up his son and stepdaughter from school, called police.

• James Green of Utah resigned from his post as vice chairman of the Wasatch County Republican Party and apologized after he wrote in a letter to the editor that equal pay for men and women was "bad for families and thus for all of society," drawing criticism from fellow Republicans and women's groups.

• Geoffrey Greer and five other employees at Rubidoux High School in Jurupa, Calif., were placed on administrative leave after they posted social-media comments describing students who skipped classes to participate in an immigrant strike as "lazy," "drunk" and "failing," school officials said.

• Michael Bryant and Walker Daugherty face deadly conduct charges in Presidio County, Texas, after Daugherty and another hunter were found shot, with officials saying the hunters claimed they were attacked by people who had illegally crossed the nearby border.

• John Braman, who resigned as a sheriff's deputy in Volusia County, Fla., is being investigated, and charges have been dropped in at least 18 criminal cases, after he was recorded by his own body camera taking $100 bills from a drunken-driving suspect, investigators said.

• Kailash Prakash, a forest officer in India, said authorities would not hold a tiger hunt after a villager was killed while collecting firewood in a forest reserve because that tiger, unlike one that was blamed in the deaths of six villagers and captured previously, did not intrude into a human settlement.

• Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo, a 58-year-old Mexican who escaped from an Illinois prison in 2003 while serving an eight-year sentence on a drug charge, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta.

• Donata Rea, 53, was charged with grand larceny in a scheme in which prosecutors said she set up a trust and obtained power of attorney for a dead neighbor and gave the dead woman's jewelry, furniture, bank account and two houses to herself.

A Section on 02/20/2017