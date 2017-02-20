Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man accused of ramming vehicle, throwing brick at windshield
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:16 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after he intentionally drove into a vehicle while the mother of his child and her sister were inside it, police said.
Officers arrived at a home in the 5000 block of Frazier Pike around 7 a.m. after getting a call about a disturbance, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Police found two victims who said 28-year-old Allen Dale Bradley attacked them. They told police Bradley struck one of them on the head with a pistol, the report said.
The victims reportedly got into their vehicle, and Bradley started ramming that vehicle with his before he threw a brick at their windshield, authorities said.
Bradley then ran into the house and out the back door, police said. Officers arrested him and also found a loaded pistol in the shed of the home where Bradley had been, the report said.
Bradley was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of a firearm by certain persons, third-degree battery and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $25,000, records show.
A court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.
