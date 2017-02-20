Ex-boyfriend stole car, punched her, woman tells Little Rock police

A woman was beaten and her car stolen in a domestic disturbance early Sunday in Little Rock, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded at 4:35 a.m. that day to Extended Stay America, 600 Hardin Road, according to a report.

The 32-year-old victim told authorities that her ex-boyfriend, listed as a 31-year-old Little Rock resident, had punched her multiple times in the face with a closed fist and choked her.

Police said the man demanded that his ex-girlfriend take him to a bank to withdraw $1,100.

When the woman said she didn’t have the money, the report noted that the carjacker then said he would be taking her gray 2005 Chevrolet Impala.

The victim was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for injuries described as not life-threatening, according to authorities.

A suspect was listed in the report, though his name did not appear in online Pulaski County jail records as of Monday morning.