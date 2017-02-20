LIVE: Mike Anderson, players review the Ole Miss win, preview Texas A&M

— Follow along as Mike Anderson, Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford review the win over Ole Miss and preview Wednesday's home matchup with Texas A&M.

Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford

— MK: Robert Williams blocks shots and rebounds well. Good player.

— MK: Guard rebounding was the key against Texas A&M. Manny Watkins grabbed a lot late.

— MK: Trey Thompson understands the game better than a lot of players. He's really good at making rotations on defense, so he's good in the zone. It's not about the numbers with him.

— JB: Thompson is a point forward. He really helps the guards with backdoor cuts and moving without the ball.

— JB: The team has the upmost confidence with Daryl Macon at the line late in games. He's money.

— JB on what's changed lately: "Playing (as) one accord, playing defense and playing for one another."

— MK: "I have only a few games left, so I've got to go out every game." Starts with practice.

Mike Anderson

— Robert Williams is a tremendous player and now has conference games under his belt, so he'll be a lot better.

— Aggies have great size. Tyler Davis is really good. Admon Gilder has taken a leadership role. They're one of the better rebounding teams in the SEC. That area is always going to be a concern for Hogs. They have to put bodies on A&M and the guards will need to rebound.

— A&M is a mid-tempo team. Hogs would like to speed the pace up.

— Hogs bench will be important. Guys are starting to play efficient basketball with the numbers they get.

— "We've always been a team that's going to be multiple defenses. Against certain teams it's going to work better." Has been a change-of-pace and guys aren't going to be spread out. The zone is designed to give up jumpers. It keeps Moses Kingsley and Trey Thompson close to the basket. "We're trying to make people shoot difficult shots."

— Know that it's inside-out at this point on offense. Even against a zone, have to get into crevices. "We've got some guys that can knock shots down, but we're not going to live and die with 3-point shots."

— Macon is "a good shooter, he works at it and he spends a lot of time." He has a routine that he does all the time at the line. He asked for the ball to be dried off earlier in the year. Has gone away from that. "As a coach you want multiple guys (like that), because going down the stretch, free throws are going to be the difference in the game."

— The first meeting at A&M, the Aggies had the lead and Macon did a great job using his quickness in the open court and drawing fouls. He was able to knock down clutch free throws. "Sometimes his innate ability to go and find the basketball at the right time and using his quickness in terms of people fouling."

— On Macon winning SEC Player of the Week: "I'm proud for him. That says a lot about not only him but our basketball team." He was hot and guys got him the ball.

— "This is the time of year you want things to really start coming together and guys understanding the whole picture.

— You always want to get off to good starts and it hadn't taken place, so he inserted Dusty Hannahs into the lineup. Still haven't been great starts but is getting better. Getting quality minutes from the bench. Considers some of the bench players, Thompson, Macon and Anton Beard, starters. They've played well.