Logano sidesteps crash, wins Clash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano won the Clash at Daytona on Sunday, stealing a victory when leader Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski wrecked on the final lap.

Hamlin led much of the 75-lap exhibition event, which was postponed a day because of rain, but lost control while trying to block Keselowski just after taking the white flag for the final lap. Logano slid by on the outside as Hamlin and Keselowski slowed down low.

It was Logano’s first Clash victory in nine tries and his third overall at Daytona International Speedway. This one came in NASCAR’s first race of Speedweeks.

“It’s a momentum builder, that’s what this is,” said Logano, the 2015 Daytona 500 champion.

Kyle Busch finished second, following by Alex Bowman and Danica Patrick. Bowman drove the No. 88 Chevrolet in place in Dale Earnhardt Jr., who felt Bowman earned the opportunity because he filled in for Earnhardt (concussion) last year.

“It means a lot to have driven this car for Team Hendrick,” Bowman said. “It’s been a lot of fun, made a lot of memories. Hope to do it again someday.”

Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates looked like they would celebrate a clean sweep for Toyota. Hamlin, rookie Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth and Busch were running 1-2-3-4 down the stretch.