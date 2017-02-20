Man killed when pickup leaves road, strikes tree in Arkansas, police say

A 41-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving veered off an Arkansas road and struck a tree early Monday, according to police.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said John Edward Davidson of Hot Springs was driving west on U.S. 70 at Narrows Road in Saline County.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., Davidson’s 1998 GMC pickup veered to the left, traveled off the highway and struck a nearby tree, authorities noted.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Police said Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County coroner.

Travel conditions at the time of the overnight crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Davidson’s death marked the 55th so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.